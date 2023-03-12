Real Madrid dealt massive injury blow ahead of UCL clash against Liverpool: Reports

Real Madrid defender David Alaba has been ruled out of the side's UEFA Champions League second-leg clash with Liverpool on Wednesday (March 15). Los Blancos hold a 5-2 lead from the first-leg heading into the reverse fixture at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Alaba featured in Carlo Ancelotti's side's impressive victory over the Reds in the first leg. However, the Austrian picked up a hamstring injury and was substituted in the 27th minute.

The Athletic journalist Mario Cortegna reports that Alaba will not be available for Real Madrid against Liverpool at the Bernabeu. He has been out of action since the knock he suffered in the first leg.

Alaba has made 29 appearances across competitions, scoring two goals and providing three assists. His experience will be a huge loss for Los Blancos as they look to advance to the Champions League quarterfinals.

However, they have been boosted by the news that Karim Benzema and Ferland Mendy will reportedly be fit to face Liverpool. Benzema scored a double and provided an assist in the 5-2 win at Anfield.

He has been dealing with muscle fatigue throughout the season. Mendy missed the first-leg win due to a muscle injury. It seems as if he could make his first appearance for Ancelotti's side since early February.

Real Madrid and Liverpool will meet in contrasting form following this weekend's results

Jurgen Klopp's men fell to Bournemouth in a woeful fashion.

Real Madrid managed a 3-1 win over Espanyol on Saturday (March 11) as Ancelotti's men prepare for their clash with Liverpool. Vinicius Junior (22'), Eder Militao (39'), and Marco Asensio (89') were all on the scoresheet for Los Blancos.

It was perfect preparation for their second-leg meeting with the Merseysiders on Wednesday. They also closed the gap on La Liga leaders Barcelona to six points. The Blaugrana face Athletic Club on Sunday (March 12). The victory over Espanyol was Ancelotti's 100th La Liga win. He boasts the best win percentage of any Real Madrid manager in achieving this feat.

Meanwhile, Liverpool will head to the Bernabeu off the back of a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Premier League relegation candidates Bournemouth. Philip Billing grabbed the only goal of the game as Jurgen Klopp's side fell to their eighth league defeat of the season. Mohamed Salah missed a second-half penalty only to further dent the Reds' top-four hopes. They are fifth, trailing fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur by six points.

The Merseysiders thrashed Manchester United 7-0 in the game before that with many suggesting that they could pull off a remarkable turnaround against Madrid. Yet, their setback against the Cherries has almost certainly placed doubts about a memorable comeback.

