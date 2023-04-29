Real Madrid duo set to miss next La Liga game after picking up suspension for accumulation of yellow cards during 4-2 win against Almeria 

Real Madrid superstars Vinicius Junior and Eduardo Camavinga will miss the La Liga clash against Real Sociedad after picking up bookings during the 4-2 win against Almeria. Los Blancos earned a 4-2 win at home, with Karim Benzema scoring a hat-trick and Rodrygo bagging a goal. The Madrid giants are set to face Real Sociedad next on May 2.

Vinicius, however, will not be a part of the team to face the Basque club. He came into the game with nine yellow cards to his name and picked up a booking in the 37th minute. The Brazilian will miss the next match as a result.

The youngster has been a crucial player for Los Blancos this season. He has scored 22 goals and provided 19 assists in 48 matches across competitions this term.

Camavinga, meanwhile, picked up his fifth yellow card of the season in the 74th minute of the clash against Almeria and will remain suspended for the Sociedad clash as a result.

Real Madrid temporarily closed the gap on Barcelona to eight points with the win. They now have 68 points from 32 league matches. The Blaugrana, though, are winning their game against Real Betis in a convincing manner.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti spoke about Vinicius Junior's yellow card

Real Madrid CF v UD Almeria - LaLiga Santander

Considering the fact that Vinicius Junior is an attacker, the number of yellow cards he has picked up this season is quite staggering. Carlo Ancelotti pointed it out after Real Madrid's win against Almeria.

Speaking to the media after the match, Ancelotti claimed that he was surprised to see that Vinicius has more yellow cards than the dirtiest midfielder in La Liga.

The Italian manager said (via MARCA):

"It's clear that he doesn't win anything by complaining, but it's surprising that he has ten yellow cards. The dirtiest midfielder in LaLiga doesn't even have 10 cards. He's been given too many cards and less to those who have kicked him."

With Vinicius out for the clash against Sociedad, Ancelotti will have to look elsewhere for his team's attacking options. The likes of Marco Asensio and Rodrygo are the most likely players to start in attack alongside Karim Benzema.

