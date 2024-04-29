“Real Madrid fans cannot accept losing” - Arda Guler makes big admission about ‘pressure’ of playing for Los Blancos

Real Madrid starlet Arda Guler has spoken about what it takes to play for the club, revealing that it comes with immense pressure. The Turkish wonderkid is in his first season at the Santiago Bernabeu and has had to show a great deal of patience.

Guler left his boyhood club Fenerbahce to join the Spanish giants last summer but suffered a series of injury problems from the start of the season. Despite seriously impressing in pre-season, the 19-year-old had to wait until January 6 to make his debut for the club.

Over the weekend, Guler further proved his worth to Real Madrid as he made his full league debut in a 1-0 win against Real Sociedad. He scored what turned out to be the winner for his side, moving them a step closer to winning the league title.

The teenager held his first interview since joining the side, and it was relayed via X user @MadridXtra. He revealed that the fans of the club do not condone losing and that playing for the club only counts if they are winning.

He said:

"Real Madrid fans cannot accept losing a match. That's why you feel pressure. Real Madrid are meant to win.”

Arda Guler is widely regarded as the next big thing at the Santiago Bernabeu, with many regarding him as the closest thing to Mesut Ozil. Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti has already quashed rumors of the youngster heading out on loan, insisting that the club intends to keep him.

Guler has scored twice in just 80 minutes of La Liga action this season and has made eight appearances. He will look to make his UEFA Champions League bow when Los Blancos face Bayern Munich in the semifinals first leg away on April 30.

Real Madrid receive boost as star makes squad for Bayern Munich

Real Madrid have received a boost as star goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has returned to the squad for their game against Bayern Munich. The Belgium international was recently spotted in training after his return from a knee injury.

Courtois injured his ACL at the start of the season, forcing the club to turn to Andriy Lunin, who has deputized brilliantly in his absence. The former Chelsea man returned to training earlier this year before suffering a setback, which saw him undergo a second surgery.

Los Blancos have included Courtois in their squad to face the German giants in Munich on Tuesday. The 32-year-old is not, however, expected to feature in the game, with the weekend's La Liga clash with Cadiz seen as more likely.