Real Madrid president Florentino Perez explains why the European Super League was formed

In an interview with Spanish TV program El Chiringuito, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has given various reasons as to why the big clubs around Europe need a European Super League.

The idea of a European Super League became public yesterday and fans from around the world aren't happy about this "breakaway league."

However, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has backed the idea and explains why the Super League is a good step for football going forward. Many questioned the timing of the announcement during a global pandemic to which Perez said:

"We’ve come to the conclusion that by replacing Champions League with the Super League, we’ll be able to alleviate the lost income due to the pandemic. You have to make profitable income by producing more competitive games

Real Madrid, considered by many as the biggest club on the planet, has suffered immensely from the global pandemic. According to Perez, the Los Blancos have lost more than €400 million in just the last two seasons.

Real Madrid President says younger generations are losing interest in football

Real Madrid President Florentino Perez has stated that the fans especially the newer generations are losing their interest in football. He believes the reason is due to a lack of quality in certain games, which won't be the case in the European Super League.

According to Perez, the Champions League is only exciting from the quarter-finals stage.

Real Madrid and other big European clubs are dependent on TV rights to make money and the European Super League would allow them to get a better deal. Speaking about the importance of TV deals in football, Perez said:

“The television rights are what make us money. That money is for everyone. If those at the top have money, it goes to everyone because we buy players from those other clubs and we can be in solidarity.”

Real Madrid have always spent big on players.

European Super League is created to save football, says Perez

Despite all the backlash the idea of a European Super League has received over the last 24 hours, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is adamant that the league will in turn save football in the long run.

Perez has stated that football was in a similar situation in 1950s when clubs wanted to introduce the European Cup. He believes the Champions League has lost its charm and that's the reason why a Super League with all the big clubs is necessary to save football.

“Nobody understands the new format of the Champions League, and I’m sure it’s not enough to save football

“This Super League is not a competition for the rich, it’s a competition of solidarity to save football, by the great and the modest. We want to start as soon as possible, we want to talk to UEFA and FIFA, but they should not get angry - they better know that"

There have been 12 founding clubs for the European Super League. These include AC Milan, Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, FC Barcelona, FC Inter Milan, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur.

However, Perez has stated that the Super League is not a closed affair and there will be 5 spots available for the teams that perform well in their respective domestic leagues.