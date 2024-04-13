Real Madrid star makes matchday squad despite missing training on Friday

Real Madrid winger Rodrygo Goes missed Friday's training session because of a minor injury, but he has been included as part of their matchday squad to face Mallorca on Saturday, April 13.

The forward notably picked up a knock ahead of training, following their Champions League quarter-final first-leg against Manchester City, where he impressed with a goal. His absence during the training session raised questions about how the team might have to plan for their coming games.

However, Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti revealed that the knock was not as serious as feared, and Rodrygo will be available against Mallorca. The Italian tactician said at his pre-match press conference (via 90Min):

"Rodrygo suffered a knock yesterday but will be available [against Mallorca], like the entire squad. The priority is tomorrow, not Manchester. This week we have a lot at stake but like all teams. We maintain the confidence of a few days ago and, I repeat, tomorrow is vital."

Given his recent knock and absence from training, he may start from the bench at Mallorca. Rodrygo's availability is especially important for the return leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final matchup with Manchester City on April 17.

This season, the 23-year-old winger has already scored 16 goals and provided eight assists in 43 games for Real Madrid.

Carlo Ancelotti accepts Real Madrid's 3-3 draw with Manchester City, ahead of second leg

Real Madrid and Manchester City concluded the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie at Santiago Bernabeu with an exciting 3-3 tie.

Los Blancos had to come back from an early deficit in order to take the game to the Cityzens. However, it wasn't enough, as Pep Guardiola's men returned fire to share the spoils.

After the game, Carlo Ancelotti had conflicting emotions but accepted the result, telling the press (via GOAL):

"What I wanted was to take a small advantage but we have to be satisfied. We have competed and if we do so also in the second leg we can go through."

Last season, it was Manchester City who secured the eventual win on aggregate in the semi-finals and eventually went on to capture their first Champions League trophy.

The Madridistas will be hoping that this situation does not repeat itself again. While they face Mallorca in La Liga, Manchester City are set to face relegation-side Luton Town, as the Cityzens continue to chase multiple trophies.

