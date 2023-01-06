Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos ready to pay €140 million for Jude Bellingham; club interested in Ivan Fresneda, and more - January 6, 2023

Real Madrid are preparing to travel to El Madrigal on Saturday (January 7) to face Villarreal in La Liga. Manager Carlo Ancelotti will be eager to pick up a win to maintain the pressure on league leaders Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are willing to pay €140 million to secure the signature of Jude Bellingham. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants are interested in Ivan Fresneda. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on January 6, 2023:

Real Madrid ready to pay €140 million for Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are willing to break the bank to secure the signature of Jude Bellingham this summer, according to Marca via Madrid Universal.

The English midfielder is a wanted player ahead of this summer, after impressing with both club and country recently. Bellingham has appeared 22 times for Borussia Dortmund across competitions this season, registering nine goals and three assists.

The 19-year-old has also displayed sparkling form with the Three Lions at the recently concluded 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. There's already a beeline for his signature right now, with Liverpool and Manchester City battling Los Blancos in the race for his services. However, the La Liga giants are slowly emerging as the favourites to snap up the Englishman.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Jude Bellingham at the top of the list Jude Bellingham at the top of the list 💰 https://t.co/qZJ4vqFRPU

Real Madrid are willing to offer €100 million upfront for Bellingham, with an additional €40 million in add-ons, as per BvB's demand.

The 19-year-old is also eager to move to the Santiago Bernabeu to play alongside Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. The Englishman is a big fan of Modric and is intrigued by the opportunity to share the pitch with him.

Los Blancos' recent good record in developing young talent is also likely to work in their favour to sign Bellingham. The steady rise of Vinicius Junior, Federico Valverde, Rodrygo Goes and Aurelien Tchouameni to world-class fame puts the La Liga giants in good stead in their pursuit of the Englishman.

Los Blancos interested in Ivan Fresneda

Ivan Fresneda has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are interested in Ivan Fresneda, according to Calciomercato via Juve FC.

The Spanish right-back has developed into a fabulous player and is already wanted at Juventus. However, Los Blancos are now plotting to pip the Bianconeri for the player's signature.

Football Talent Scout - Jacek Kulig @FTalentScout



39 passes

77% pass accuracy

1 key pass

4/6 accurate long balls

6/9 tackles won

2 interceptions

3 clearances

11/16 duels won



Superb performance despite the result. One of the most talented teenage right-backs in Europe. 🟣 Iván Fresneda vs Real Madrid39 passes77% pass accuracy1 key pass4/6 accurate long balls6/9 tackles won2 interceptions3 clearances11/16 duels wonSuperb performance despite the result. One of the most talented teenage right-backs in Europe. Iván Fresneda vs Real Madrid39 passes77% pass accuracy1 key pass4/6 accurate long balls6/9 tackles won2 interceptions3 clearances11/16 duels wonSuperb performance despite the result. One of the most talented teenage right-backs in Europe. ⚪️🟣 https://t.co/1A5AKG0QXy

The La Liga giants are already on the lookout for a new right-back. Dani Carvajal is on the wrong side of 30, while Lucaz Vazquez is at most a stop-gap option. Fresneda's arrival could bolster the position for years, and the youngster could learn from one of the best in the business in Carvajal.

However, Bianconeri manager Massimiliano Allegri is convinced that that player could become the new right-back in Turin. The Serie A giants are expected to give a tough fight for the 18-year-old's signature, but Real Madrid have built a reputation of picking the best young talent. Fresneda could be the next in line.

Jesus Vallejo willing to stay at Santiago Bernabeu

Jesus Vallejo wants to fight for his place at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Jesus Vallejo is not looking to leave Real Madrid despite a lack of game time, according to journalist Jorge C Picon via Madrid Universal.

The Spanish defender is a long way down the pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu and has registered just 56 minutes of first-team action this season. With Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba and Nacho Fernandez ahead of him, the 26-year-old is unlikely to see a change in fortune.

However, Vallejo harbours a desire to be a first-team regular and wants to fight for his place at the club.

His contract runs till 2025, and Los Blancos are happy with his professionalism. The Spaniard is eager for more game time but understands the intense competition for places at the Santiago Bernabeu.

