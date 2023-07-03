"Real star in the making", "Might have our next Hazard" - Chelsea fans react to 'electrifying' player's performance for national team's U-21 side

Chelsea fans were excited by Mykhailo Mudryk's electrifying performance for Ukraine at the ongoing European U-21 Championship.

The Blues winger grabbed the headlines for his national team last night (July 2), as Ruslan Rotan's side knocked out tournament favourites France, courtsey of a 3-1 victory.

Mudryk was a constant threat to the young French side, as his blistering pace and technical prowess were a handful for them to contain through out the game.

The Chelsea winger assisted Ukraine's equalizer in the 32nd minute, after he was brought down in the penalty box by Pierre Kalulu following a blistering sprint.

The resulting spot kick was calmly converted by Ukraine's Georgiy Sudakov to cancel out Rayan Cherki's opener for France and put the game level at 1-1.

Mudryk once again rose to the occasion, to set-up his side's second goal of the night via a delightful over the top long-range pass.

It was calmly collected by Sudakov who neatly slotted the ball home beyond unrushing France shot-stopper Lucas Chevalier to put Ukraine ahead in the first half.

Chelsea fans will hope Mudryk's performance is a glimpse of hope for further such outings. The Blues splashed out a whooping £88.5 million to secure the 22-year-old winger's signature from Shakhtar Donetsk in January.

Fans of the west London club were thrilled with their player's performance against France, and a couple were quick to make their excitements known on Twitter.

A popular Chelsea fan account @CFCPys, tweeted the following numbers:

Pys @CFCPys Mudryk’s first 45 vs France U21 :



3/3 dribbles

1 assist

1 penalty won

6/7 duels won

Fouled 3 times



This Mudryk is exciting to watch and a danger to any team, looking forward to seeing him under Poch in pre season. Mudryk’s first 45 vs France U21 : 3/3 dribbles 1 assist 1 penalty won 6/7 duels won Fouled 3 times This Mudryk is exciting to watch and a danger to any team, looking forward to seeing him under Poch in pre season. https://t.co/Q5J3sYewIn

"This Mudryk is exciting to watch and a danger to any team, looking forward to seeing him under Poch in pre season.

Reacting to the above tweet, another fan noted that Mudryk is a star in the making and needs a good coach to harness his potential. In his words:

Edgar Allan Hoe ✨ @OG_Oliverkush @CFCPys This guy just needs a coach that he can trust. He's a real star in the making @CFCPys This guy just needs a coach that he can trust. He's a real star in the making

"This guy just needs a coach that he can trust. He's a real star in the making.

Check out other reactions from Blues fans:

Chris @ChrisCFC13 🤞🏼 @CFCPys If Poch can get the best out of him we might have our next Hazard🤞🏼 @CFCPys If Poch can get the best out of him we might have our next Hazard 👀🤞🏼

Lethal @CFCLethal @CFCPys Gaining form just in time for preseason @CFCPys Gaining form just in time for preseason

All Chelsea News @All_ChelseaNews @CFCPys He is looking good, Poch will for sure put this pace to a great use. @CFCPys He is looking good, Poch will for sure put this pace to a great use.

What Mykhaylo Mudryk's recent performance means for Chelsea head coach Maurico Pochettino

Mudryk against Arsenal FC - Premier League

The Argentine tactician will most certainly be saddled with the responsibility of bringing out the very best in Mudryk next season.

Despite being blessed with talent, since his arrival at Stamford Bridge, Mudryk hasn't been at his best for the Blues.

Pochettino will have taken note of his player's performance against France last night and obviously hope for similar outings in the future.

The Ukrainian winger showed not just natural pace but also incredible vision and long-range passing ability, which could be a lethal weapon for Pochettino to unleash next season.

Pochettino will have a plethora of options to choose from when it comes to selecting wingers and it will be interesting to see how the new Chelsea boss manages to utilize Mudryk next season.

