Reiss Nelson and Ian Wright laud Arsenal star's performance in 1-1 draw against PSV in the UCL

Ian Wright and Reiss Nelson have lauded Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale for his performance in the 1-1 UEFA Champions League draw against PSV Eindhoven on December 12.

The Gunners entered the away game having already qualified for the knockout stages of the competition. With his team already in the last 16, Mikel Arteta had the freedom to shuffle his side.

Ramsdale, who was crucial in Arteta's side's second-place Premier League finish last season, allowing them to seal a spot in the UEFA Champions League, has fallen down the pecking order.

The north London club signed David Raya on loan from Brentford, and the Spaniard has become the number one choice between sticks. The clash against PSV marked Ramsdale's first start in the Champions League.

Eddie Nketiah scored for the Premier League club (42') before Yorbe Vertessen restored parity (50') for the Eredivisie club. Ramsdale reacted on Instagram after the game, writing:

“I’ve waited for that feeling for a long time! Honoured to make my champions league debut with this club. On to the knockouts.”

Arsenal legend Ian Wright left three love emojis as a comment under the post while Reiss Nelson remarked:

"What a guy."

Aaron Ramsdale's social media post (image courtesy of HITC

The Gunners finished atop Group B with 13 points from six matches. PSV also managed to book a ticket to the knockouts with nine points on the board, one ahead of third-placed RC Lens, who will now play in the Europa League.

Sevilla finished rock bottom in Group B with two points and have been eliminated from European competitions this season.

Aaron Ramsdale's stats from Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven

While Aaron Ramsdale didn't manage to keep a clean sheet, he was impressive and made a string of important saves for Arsenal. Ramsdale made four saves, two of which were from inside the penalty area.

Ramsdale completed 29 of his 35 attempted passes, showcasing his improved distribution, and he also played three successful long passes during the match at the Philips Stadium.

Ramsdale has made nine appearances across competitions this season, keeping three clean sheets. David Raya, however, could be expected to regain his spot when the Gunners play Brighton & Hove Albion on December 17 in a Premier League clash.