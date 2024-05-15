Rio Ferdinand claims only Cristiano Ronaldo and 2 other Manchester United stars have been successful signings for the club in the past decade

Rio Ferdinand has spoken on the poor transfer business of the club since 2014, citing only Cristiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and Bruno Fernandes as successful singings. This comes as the Red Devils prepare for their first transfer window under the control of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS Group.

British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe purchased a 27.7% stake in the English giants, which will see him take control of the sporting aspect of the club. The deal was ratified earlier this year, and sweeping changes are expected to take effect from this summer.

Over the last decade, the Red Devils have consistently struggled to reach the lofty standards set by Sir Alex Ferguson during his 27-year spell as manager. They have made many unsuccessful signings since his exit, something Ferdinand spoke about as a guest on The Sports Agents podcast.

"When you look at the recruitment, I think there's only three players that I can remember coming in and then going, 'Okay, they've played at a level that you would have expected'," the former United centre-back said (via Mirror).

Ferdinand added:

"Bruno [Fernandes], Cristiano [Ronaldo] and Zlatan [Ibrahimovic]. The only three players I though that you go actually I saw consistently what I expected to see from them."

"Everyone else just fell well short. For whatever reason it is, they just haven't hit a standard you expect them to come in for. There's no value in them in what you expect. So they have to get to the bottom of that."

This season, the club has reached new lows, losing a club-record 14 league matches and finishing rock-bottom of their UEFA Champions League group. They are set for a summer overhaul, with some of the players in their squad set to be put up for sale.

Manchester United hold talks with agent over potential signing: Reports

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester United have held talks with the agent of midfielder Sofyan Amrabat over the next step of their relationship. The 27-year-old Morocco international is on loan at Old Trafford from Fiorentina, but has failed to perform at the expected level.

Amrabat started his time at Manchester United at left-back due to an injury crisis, but has not excelled in midfield, either. The Moroccan, however, was one of the side's better performers at the weekend against Arsenal, doing well in midfield.

Erik ten Hag's side are likely to have several new faces next season, but they must first decide whether they will take up their option to buy Amrabat. The Fiorentina man will provide athleticism in midfield, something Casemiro sorely lacks. He will also be a cheap option for Manchester United, seeing as he would cost only around €20 million.