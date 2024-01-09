Rio Ferdinand names Andre Onana in second place as he ranks Manchester United’s 3 best signings this season

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand recently ranked his top three signings made by the club last summer.

The Red Devils signed seven players ahead of the current season after finishing third in the Premier League last campaign and winning the Carabao Cup. They signed Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta), Andre Onana (Inter Milan), Altay Bayindir (Fenerbahce), Mason Mount (Chelsea), and Jonny Evans (free agent) permanently.

They also brought in Sergio Reguilon (Tottenham Hotspur) and Sofyan Amrabat (Fiorentina) on loan. The former, however, has already returned to Spurs after six months.

On his podcast FIVE on YouTube, Ferdinand labeled Evans Manchester United's best summer signing. The veteran defender, who previously spent nine years at the club, returned in the summer on a free transfer after leaving Leicester City.

Evans was expected to be part of training and be a squad player but has become a key player under Erik ten Hag. He has made 16 appearances across competitions this season and also provided an assist.

Ferdinand then picked Onana and Hojlund as the second and third-best signings respectively.

Manchester United signed Onana from Inter Milan for a reported fee of over £47 million. The Cameroonian goalkeeper has struggled at the club, making numerous errors. He has kept nine clean sheets in 29 games across competitions and conceded 45 goals.

Hojlund, meanwhile, arrived at Old Trafford from Atalanta for a reported fee of £72 million. While he scored five goals in six UEFA Champions League games, the Danish striker has scored just once in 18 domestic appearances this season.

Manchester United see off Wigan's challenge to qualify for FA Cup fourth round

Erik ten Hag's side beat Wigan Athletic 2-0 at the DW Stadium in their FA Cup third-round clash on Monday, January 8.

Diogo Dalot opened the scoring for Manchester United in the 22nd minute via an excellent curling finish. Bruno Fernandes then converted a penalty in the 74th minute after being fouled in the box.

The Red Devils dominated the game against the League One side, having 67% possession and 33 attempts on goal with 14 being on target. Wigan, meanwhile, had nine overall attempts, with two being on target.

Manchester United will face either Newport County or Eastleigh away in the fourth round of the FA Cup. But before that, they will host Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday, January 14.

The Red Devils are eighth in the standings, eight points behind fifth-placed Spurs. They have won just one of their last five league games while Tottenham have won four.