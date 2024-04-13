Rio Ferdinand predicts results of seven remaining games for Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City as he names Premier League winners

Manchester United icon Rio Ferdinand has predicted the outcomes of the remaining seven gameweeks for Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City. The former England defender has backed Pep Guadriola's side to drop the least number of points between now and the end of the season and defend their title.

We are witnessing an exciting three-horse title race this time out which promises to go down the wire. Arsenal are currently leading the table with 71 points in 31 games Liverpool have the same number of points but trail due to an inferior goal difference. Manchester City are just a point behind the two sides and have a comparatively favorable run of fixtures.

Rio Ferdinand has predicted the results of each of the top three sides' last seven games (via Metro). As per the former Manchester United defender's prediction, Manchester City will finish top of the table with 89 points while Arsenal and Liverpool will both finish at 86 points.

Ferdinand has tipped Mikel Arteta's side to lose against rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United. He has also predicted Liverpool to drop six points against Fulham, Everton and Aston Villa. The pundit has predicted that Manchester City will only drop two points away against Tottenham Hotspur and finish at 89 points.

If Manchester City win the title, they will be the first team in English football to win four league titles in a row. Liverpool, meanwhile, are chasing their 20th first-division title and looking to send off Jurgen Klopp on a high. Arsenal are looking for their first Premier League triumph in 20 years.

Wayne Rooney backs Liverpool to beat Arsenal and Manchester City for the Premier League title

Manchester United icon Wayne Rooney has backed Liverpool to secure the Premier League title ahead of Arsenal and Manchester City.

The Reds suffered a disappointing draw against rivals Manchester United last week but Rooney believes that Jurgen Klopp's side should be able to recover from their recent hiccup and edge their title rivals. Rooney said:

"There's still such a long time to go. I know it's only seven games but a lot will happen between now and the end of the season. I still think Liverpool will nick it."

The title race will continue this weekend, with Manchester City hosting Luton Town on Saturday (April 13). Liverpool and Arsenal will be in action on Sunday with home fixtures against Crystal Palace and Aston Villa, respectively.