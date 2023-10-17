"He was playing at Euro 2004 and I wasn't born yet" - Manchester United transfer target makes Cristiano Ronaldo claim after Euro qualifier

Joao Neves recently highlighted a remarkable fact when speaking about Cristiano Ronaldo, with the Portugal icon's former club Manchester United reportedly showing interest in the Benfica teenager.

According to Sky Sports Germany's Florian Plettenberg, Neves has emerged as a target for the Red Devils next summer. The 19-year-old's stock has risen in the Primeira Liga and he made his international debut for Selecao on Monday, October 16.

The Portuguese wonderkid came on in the 85th minute of Roberto Martinez's side's 5-0 thrashing of Bosnia and Herzegovina. He became his country's sixth youngest debutant of the last decade in the process.

Neves spoke after the win against Bosnia when he spoke about training with Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo in the national team. He said (via OneFootball):

"We already talked about that... He was playing at Euro 2004 and I wasn't born yet. Now I'm training with him. It's a funny thing to tell and a dream."

Neves has been in superb form for Benfica this season, appearing 11 times across competitions, and providing one assist. He is a holding midfielder who has quickly made the step up to As Águias' senior team.

Manchester United appear to be on Neves' radar as they look to bolster their midfield next year. There are question marks over Casemiro, 31, as he's made a disappointing start to the 2023-24 campaign.

Portugal boss Martinez has suggested that the Benfica teenage midfielder could be an option for Euro 2024 (via the aforementioned source):

"He is a candidate for the European Championship. I think he spent more time in the national team than the time he played on the pitch. He is a very mature personality and an infectious player."

Joao Neves has five years left on his contract at the Estadio da Luz and is valued by Transfermarkt at €20 million. He made his debut for Benfica in December 2022 and United are joined by several European clubs in keeping tabs.

Manchester United icon Cristiano Ronaldo has now netted 100+ goals in the past three decades

Cristiano Ronaldo has reached a unique milestone.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace in the 5-0 thrashing of Bosnia, taking his tally for Portugal to 127 goals in 203 games. It also meant that the Al-Nassr superstar accomplished the unbelievable feat of scoring 100+ goals in each of the last three decades.

Ronaldo, 38, bagged 206 goals during the 2000s while mostly playing for Manchester United. He finished top scorer in the FA Cup (4 goals), Premier League (31) and UEFA Champions League (8) during that time.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner headed to Real Madrid from United in 2009 and truly became one of the greatest goalscorers in history. He managed 550 goals during the 2010s, including 450 in 438 games for the La Liga giants. He also netted 101 in 134 games for Serie A giants Juventus.

Cristiano Ronaldo kept up his goalscoring brilliance when he returned to the Red Devils in 2021. He's also been wreaking havoc in the Saudi Pro League which combined with his Portugal exploits takes him to 102 goals in the 2020s thus far.