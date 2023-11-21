"Seems to be more of his niche" - Erik ten Hag urged to play Manchester United player in different position

Former Scotland manager Alex McLeish has urged Erik ten Hag to deploy Scott McTominay in a more advanced role for Manchester United.

The 26-year-old is a fringe player for the Red Devils at the moment, starting eight of his 12 appearances this term. McTominay, however, has been brilliant for his country, scoring seven in eight appearances in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers.

He plays in a more offensive role for Scotland and McLeish has now urged Ten Hag to replicate how Steve Clarke uses the player for the Scottish national team.

McTominay usually takes up a more defensive role for the Red Devils. However, he has chimed in with a few crucial goals this term, scoring three times in the Premier League.

Speaking about McTominay, McLeish told BBC Radio Scotland (via The Mirror):

"I wondered why Manchester United and Ten Hag didn’t take a leaf out of Steve Clarke’s book in terms of what Steve’s done with him. He’s played him in the back three also and as a holding midfielder, but as an attacking midfielder, it seems to be more of his niche."

McLeish added:

"So your thinking, maybe when he goes back to Man Utd, Ten Hag will play him in an attacking, forward role. There’s no shame in what Ten Hag thought his best position would be, but you can learn from other things and, for me, he should have looked at the way Steve Clarke has been playing him."

McTominay scored a crucial brace in stoppage time in Manchester United's 2-1 win over Brentford. He then scored in a 2-1 win over Sheffield United.

Manchester United are in for a tough run of games

Manchester United have a busy schedule in their hands as they return to action following the international break on November 26. They play Everton at Goodison Park in a Premier League away clash.

A UEFA Champions League clash at Galatasaray on November 29 and a Premier League away game against Newcastle United on December 2 will follow. The Red Devils will then play Chelsea on December 6 and Bournemouth on December 9 in two Premier League home matches.

They will finish their UEFA Champions League campaign with a home clash against Bayern Munich on December 13. United will then face Liverpool in a Premier League away game.