"Ship him back to Italy", "Terminate his contract after this game" - Manchester United fans furious with star's performance in Man City loss

Manchester United fans have criticized Moroccan midfielder Sofyan Amrabat's performance during the Red Devils 3-1 loss ro Manchester City on Sunday, March 3.

Amrabat, who was one of the top performers in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, has struggled to settle his feet at Old Trafford. The Moroccan midfielder joined Manchester United on a loan deal from Seria A Fiorentina in September 2023.

However, the 27-year-old has struggled to give consistent performances. Amrabat has made 20 appearances for the Red Devils across different competitions, where he has failed to secure even a single goal contribution.

Similarly, the Moroccan midfielder provided another substandard display against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday (March 3). Amrabat wasn't named in the playing XI by Erik ten Hag as he was substituted into the game in the place of Kobbie Mainoo in the 82nd minute.

During his limited time at the ground, the 27-year-old made only two passes and also made an error, which led to Erling Haaland scoring City's third goal of the game. Rodri dispossessed Amrabat just outside United's keeper box as Haaland seated the victory for City with a left-footed finish.

Expand Tweet

After the game, football fans started criticizing the Moroccan midfielder for his frightful mistake which led to a goal. Some fans stated that Amarbat should head back to Seria A while a few said that his contract should be upright terminated.

"Mbappe gave this brother a career. Ship him back to Italy." One fan commented.

"Terminate his contract after this game," Another user wrote.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A few users also made memes on the 27-year-old:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Others also pointed out his error:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Other fans stated that Barcelona did a good job by not signing him:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

According to One Football, Barcelona tried signing Sofyan Amrabat in the January transfer window. However, Erik ten Hag was keen to keep the 27-year-old at Old Trafford and ruled out the possibility of a potential move.

Manchester United keen to sign former Real Madrid defender in the summer transfer window: Reports

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United are keen to sign Girona defender Miguel Gutierrez in the summer transfer window, as per Mundo Deportivo.

Miguel Gutierrez, who is a Real Madrid academy graduate, left Los Blancos in 2022 to join Girona. However, as a result of his stellar performance in the ongoing campaign, the Spanish defender has attracted the interest of top European clubs such as Manchester United and Arsenal.

However, apart from the English sides, Gutierrez's former club, Real Madrid are also keen to utilise the buy-back option in the 22-year-old's transfer clause. As per the aforementioned report, Los Blancos see Miguel Gutierrez as a long-term replacement for Dani Carvajal, who is currently 32 years old.

However, Carlo Ancelotti's side can also opt for Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies. This season, the Spanish defender has made 30 appearances for Girona, bagging a goal and six assists across all competitions.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Man Utd and other Premier League GW 27 fixtures! Click here