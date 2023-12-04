"Should be worried" - Pundit claims Manchester United star might lose his place in national team sqaud if his form doesn't improve

Manchester United superstar Marcus Rashford could lose his place in the national team squad if his form doesn't improve, as per talkSPORT pundit Ally McCoist. The pundit believes the winger should be worried about missing out on representing England at the Euro 2024 due to his struggles this season.

It was another frustrating outing for Marcus Rashford as Manchester United lost 1-0 to Newcastle United in the Premier League on December 2. The attacker was largely anonymous. He never looked capable of creating danger throughout the encounter and has attracted a lot of criticism for his underwhelming performance.

When asked whether the attacker should be worried about his place in the England squad ahead of the Euros next year, McCoist told talkSPORT:

“If Gareth Southgate watched the game – and he will have – the answer would have to be yes. Gareth is very loyal to players, and so he should be. Most of the international managers are loyal to players who show a bit of form with the national team. And I get that.

“But there comes a point where form and lack of game time at your club must come into consideration, no doubt about it. If you were there on Saturday night, Anthony Gordon is in that squad miles before Marcus Rashford.”

While Marcus Rashford had an outing to forget at St. James' Park, Anthony Gordon proved to be decisive. He bagged the only goal of the game to give his side an important victory. McCoist believes the Newcastle forward is currently ahead of the Manchester United star and will compete alongside the likes of Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, and Bukayo Saka.

“He [Rashford] had a particularly disappointing evening. His form hasn’t been good this season. His form will have to pick up because (there is competition for) that position. Probably more than any in the England squad.

“You’re talking Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka, Rashford, Gordon. They’ve got talent in those wide positions. And, at this moment in time, Rashford’s form is not good."

Gordon has scored six goals and provided five assists in 20 games across competitions.

How poor has Marcus Rashford been for Manchester United this season?

The Manchester United attacker is enduring his worst start to a season so far in his career. He appears to have lost his confidence and composure. He has been unable to take on and beat opposition defenders like he used to do and seems to have lost his shooting boots.

So far this season, he's contributed a disappointing two goals and four assists for Manchester United in 18 appearances across all competitions. That includes two goals and two assists in the Premier League to go with another two assists in the Champions League.

It wouldn't be far-fetched to say that this is a massive fall for a player who was United's top scorer last season. He scored 30 goals and 11 assists to his name in 56 appearances across all fronts.