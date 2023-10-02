“Something that went beyond all logic” – Al-Nassr chief looks back at signing ‘incredible’ Cristiano Ronaldo

Al-Nassr sporting Director Marcelo Salazar has said that getting Cristiano Ronaldo changed the league pedigree. He believes that the other top players who joined in the summer moved because of the Portuguese star and his impact.

Speaking to ITA Sport Press, Salazar said that Ronaldo deserves all the credit for the success of the Saudi Arabian League. He added that signing the Portuguese star was 'beyond all logic' but proved to be vital for the league:

"Bringing Cristiano Ronaldo here, to Saudi Arabia, was something that went beyond all logic, and, yet, we succeeded. Then a large part of it is also thanks to him... it was he who called other big names from Europe, such as Benzema, Kante, Roberto Firmino, Neymar, Malcom. I would define it as vision.

"This was what Cristiano brought here to the league. He's incredible, not only as a footballer. Then he brought his whole family with him. His children study in schools here, from us, so the other families also think: if they live there, we can do it too."

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al Nassr on a free transfer last season after Manchester United terminated his contract during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Cristiano Ronaldo takes pride in Saudi Arabian League success

Cristiano Ronaldo has said that he takes pride in making the Saudi Arabian League what it is today. He added that the move saw many top players follow him and believes that the league would be among the best soon.

Ronaldo said via talkSPORT:

"I knew that me going to Saudi Arabia would open a box, and I wasn't wrong. I'm sure that in a couple of years or three from now, this league is going to be one of the most important leagues in the world."

Michael Emenalo, the new Saudi Pro League director of football, has also credited the former Real Madrid star for the league success, telling Sky Sports:

"Absolutely. Given his pedigree, it didn't hurt that he had the balls to do this. All these guys know each other, especially at the top of the tree. And there were big conversations of: 'Wow, I can't believe you did this. Well, I did this and it's big and it's magnificent.' So, definitely Ronaldo takes some credit of having unlocked a lot of interest in some of his colleagues, yes."

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr made a poor start to the season with league losses in their first two games. However, they have bounced back and are now on a six-match winning streak and sit fourth in the standings after eight games.