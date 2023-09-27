Spanish international prefers Real Madrid move despite interest from Barcelona - Reports

Real Madrid and Barcelona have indicated their interest in talented Athletic Bilbao and Spain forward Nico Williams. He is one of the most sought-after young attackers in La Liga as a result of his performances.

Both top sides have indicated an interest in signing Williams from Athletic Club, with neither one willing to lose out on the 21-year-old. The talented winger has a release clause of €50 million inserted into his contract at San Mames, a reasonable fee for his quality.

Williams is nearing the end of his contract with Athletic Club, as his current deal is set to expire at the end of the season. The club are, however, confident that he will reach an agreement with them over a new deal, as talks are ongoing to that effect.

With both Real Madrid and Barcelona on his trail, the young forward is said to favor a move to Madrid over Barcelona, as per Fichajes.

The versatile attacker sees a greater possibility of playing regularly at the Santiago Bernabeu, making it his preferred choice. He will not, however, push for a transfer away from his boyhood club.

Williams may sign a new contract to remain at Athletic Bilbao in the coming weeks, but his interest in Los Blancos may see him move later. The Spanish international has made a name for himself in Bilbao and will surely be interested in a bigger move very soon.

Barcelona and Real Madrid target Nico Williams is a top talent

As a footballer, when Barcelona and Real Madrid take an interest in you, it means you are doing a lot of things right. Williams made his professional debut for Athletic Bilbao as an 18-year-old in 2021 and has become a key player for the team.

Playing alongside his older brother, Inaki Williams, the younger Williams has shown his quality over the last two years.

His performances for his club earned him international recognition under Luis Enrique with the Spain national team. He was part of the squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where he played in all of his side's matches.

Williams has started the 2023–24 season in impressive form, notching four assists in his first four appearances for Athletic Club. He has missed each of his side's last three matches due to an adductor injury.

Real Madrid are in a rebuilding phase with regards to their attack, which will suit the versatile forward. His style of play and technical ability will make him an asset to any team in Europe.