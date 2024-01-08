"Stop lying mate" – Manchester United star calls out news outlet for suggesting Red Devils man is set for loan move away from club

Manchester United star Amad Diallo has lambasted a news website for suggesting in one of their articles that the player is set to depart on a loan transfer this month.

Earlier this week, centredevils published an article relaying ex-England and Leeds United midfielder Carlton Palmer's opinion on Diallo's future at Manchester United. The ex-midfielder told Football League World:

"Amad Diallo had a successful spell at Sunderland last season where he was their player of the season and he was absolutely outstanding. He picked up a knee injury in pre-season that's kept him out. He's fully fit now. He really enjoyed his time at Sunderland but he was working under Tony Mowbray, and he made it clear that he would go back to work for Tony Mowbray."

Identifying EFL Championship pair Birmingham City and Leicester City as potential winter destinations for the left-footed winger, Palmer said:

"This could put a spanner in the works because although Sunderland are keen to sign him, if Tony Mowbray gets the Birmingham job then I'm sure Amad will be keen to join him there. Leicester City are apparently interested in signing the player, and if he's got the chance of playing for a side that's going to get back to the Premier League, then of course he's going to be interested in going there."

In response to centredevils' article, Diallo replied under their post on X:

"stop lying mate.!"

Expand Tweet

Diallo, who joined Manchester United in a potential £37 million move from Atalanta in January 2021, returned from his knee issue last December. The 21-year-old star replaced Antony in the 54th minute of a 2-1 away league loss at Nottingham Forest on Saturday (December 30).

Overall, the four-cap Ivory Coast international has contributed a goal and an assist in 10 games across competitions for Manchester United.

Manchester United's Facundo Pellistri pops up on three clubs' radar in January window

According to The Sun, Villarreal have reignited their interest in signing Manchester United winger Facundo Pellistri on a permanent deal this month. Sevilla and OGC Nice are also keen to snap up the 22-year-old, but both clubs are hoping to secure a temporary move now.

Pellistri, who arrived from Uruguayan outfit Penarol for a fee of around £9 million in 2020, could opt to leave after racking up just 363 minutes of action this season. He could join either Villarreal or Sevilla as the attacker earlier spent time on loan at La Liga side Deportivo Alaves.

Overall, the Uruguayan has made 23 appearances for the Red Devils.