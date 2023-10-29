"Such a waste" "Nasty midfield" - Liverpool fans fume as summer signing is benched despite his impressive Europa League performance

A section of Liverpool fans are fuming as Jurgen Klopp opted to exclude Wataru Endo from the starting XI to face Nottingham Forest today (October 29).

Endo has struggled to integrate himself into the Reds' starting XI in the Premier League at their No. 6, with Alexis Mac Allister being preferred in his position. The 30-year-old summer signing has made nine appearances this season, scoring one goal and providing one assist to date.

The Japan international impressed during Liverpool's 5-1 win against Toulouse in the UEFA Europa League, scoring his first goal for the club. Despite his progress, he failed to start against Nottingham Forest in the upcoming Premier League clash at Anfield.

Alisson Becker starts in goal for the Reds. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Kostas Tsimikas make the defense. The midfield consists of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Ryan Gravenberch. Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah, and Darwin Nunez complete the starting XI, with Luis Diaz missing out due to the ongoing horrific ordeal of his parents' kidnapping.

Many fans are displeased to see Mac Allister being played out of position as the central defensive midfielder over Endo. One fan posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"Nasty midfield"

Another fan wrote:

"Such a waste playing Mac at the number 6 role."

What happened the last time Liverpool faced Nottingham Forest at home?

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool lock horns against Nottingham Forest in their upcoming Premier League clash at Anfield on Sunday. Let's take a look at what happened in this exact same fixture last season.

The two clubs clashed on April 22, 2023, with the Reds emerging victorious with a narrow 3-2 win. Diogo Jota scored a quick-fire double in the second half, but Neco Williams and Morgan Gibbs-White scored one goal apiece to level the scores. Mohamed Salah scored the winner late on to secure all three points.

The Anfield faithful will be hoping for another win later today. The Reds are having a much better season and are fourth in the table with 20 points from nine games. On the other hand, Steve Cooper's men are struggling in 15th with 10 points and are winless in their last five league fixtures.

Liverpool will be confident of securing a positive result as they are unbeaten in their last 24 home league games against Nottingham Forest, winning 19 and drawing five.