Supercomputer predicts Premier League winners with Liverpool and Arsenal missing out on the title

BetMGM's supercomputer has predicted Manchester City will win their fourth consecutive Premier League title over Liverpool and Arsenal (via Daily Mirror) at the end of the 2023-24 season.

The supercomputer has reportedly used statistics from Opta to predict each team's results for the latter half of the campaign. Manchester City are currently fourth in the Premier League table with 37 points from 18 games, five behinds behind leaders Liverpool, with a game in hand.

Despite not having the most convincing of starts to the season, the Cityzens remain the heavy favorites to retain their title. As per, the supercomputer, Manchester City have a 55.2 percent chance of winning the title.

Liverpool are expected to finish second with a 27.3 percent chance of winning the league. Arsenal are expected to finish third with just a 15.3 percent chance.

All three clubs are expected to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League. Aston Villa has been backed to finish fourth with a 65.8 percent chance of doing so. Manchester United have been predicted to finish eighth and have been given just a 2.36 percent chance of finishing inside the top four.

Chelsea have been backed to finish 10th, while Sheffield United, Burnley, and Luton Town have been tipped to be relegated. The final Premier League table for the 2023-24 season can be viewed below:

1. Manchester City

2. Liverpool

3. Arsenal

4. Aston Villa

5. Tottenham Hotspur

6. West Ham United

7. Brighton & Hove Albion

8. Manchester United

9. Newcastle United

10. Chelsea

11. Bournemouth

12. Wolverhampton Wanderers

13. Brentford

14. Fulham

15. Crystal Palace

16. Everton

17. Nottingham Forest

18. Luton Town

19. Burnley

20. Sheffield United

Who do Liverpool and Arsenal face next in the Premier League?

Liverpool and Arsenal have both made giant strides in challenging Manchester City for the 2023-24 Premier League title. Let's take a look at who they next face in the league.

Jurgen Klopp's men host Newcastle United at Anfield on Monday, January 1. The Reds are the favorites to claim the three points against the Magpies who are languishing in ninth place with 29 points from 19 games.

Newcastle have also lost four out of their last five league games and are currently in the midst of an injury crisis.

On the other hand, Arsenal are second in the league table with 40 points from 19 games, two points behind Liverpool. They travel to Craven Cottage, where they face Fulham on Sunday, December 31. The Gunners will be aiming to avenge their 2-2 draw against the Cottagers in the reverse fixture earlier this season and get back to winning ways.

The Gunners will also host Jurgen Klopp and Co. in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday, January 7.