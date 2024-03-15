“Supporter talk, nothing more than that” - Erik ten Hag says Manchester United star is unlikely to leave club despite exit rumors

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has discussed Christian Eriksen's situation at Old Trafford, saying that the midfielder is unlikely to leave.

There have been conversations about a major club overhaul under the part-ownership of Sir Jim Ratcliffe, as the Red Devils are currently filling up hierarchy positions. A squad overhaul is also expected in the summer, with Ratcliffe believed to be working towards a full revamp.

This has led to rumors about Christian Eriksen leaving Old Trafford. His reduced game time has also coincided with Kobbie Mainoo's ascent in the pecking order, which has added to speculations about an exit. It is also widely believed that Eriksen could return to former club Ajax.

However, according to Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, the midfielder remains crucial to the team. In an interview with Viaplay Sport Netherlands, the Dutch tactician said (via SportWitness):

"We have competition there and the emergence of Kobie Mainoo means there is one less spot. Eriksen is now suffering from this. He will certainly still be very important for us. His qualities are progressive passing, and we will really need that in this competition."

Ten Hag continued:

"For the rest, he’s just waiting for his chance. No player is satisfied with a reserve role, not even him. That is also unhealthy if you are satisfied with it. Sure, he doesn’t like this, and he knows he has to wait. But he can’t wait anymore, he just wants to play."

The Manchester United manager went on to downplay any speculations about Eriksen leaving the club, labeling it:

"Supporter talk. Nothing more than that."

Christian Eriksen has played merely 16 games in the Premier League this season (one goal and one assist), coming on as a substitute seven times. He's also come off the bench just twice in four UEFA Champions League appearances.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) plan to bid £75 million for Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford

PSG have set their sights on Marcus Rashford, and according to Daily Mirror (via ESPN), they are prepared to launch a £75 million bid for his services. The Parisian giants are searching for a capable player to replace Kylian Mbappe on the left flank, as the forward looks set for a Bosman move to Real Madrid.

Mbappe has been the team's vital factor in attack, tallying an impressive 35 goals and seven assists in just 36 games this season. This level of goalscoring will not be easy for PSG to replace, but they have determined that Marcus Rashford can meet up. The Manchester United winger has not been in form this season, with only seven goals and six assists in 34 games. However, he managed to hit the 30-goal mark last season (56 games).

Selling Rashford will also make it easier for the Red Devils to comply with FFP and PSR requirements, thanks to his status as a homegrown player.