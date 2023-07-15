Surprise PL club offered chance to sign Barcelona star this summer - Reports

Premier League side Aston Villa have emerged as surprise candidates to sign Barcelona midfielder Nico Gonzalez this summer. As claimed by Mundo Deportivo, Nico's agent Jorge Mendes has offered the Spaniard to the Villans as well as to their Midland rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers.

According to the Catalan daily, Nico's future at Camp Nou is up in the air, although head coach Xavi Hernandez is yet to make the final call. The report claims that Nico has no plans to force an exit but will consider a move if Barcelona decide to cash in on him.

Gonzalez spent the 2022-23 season on loan at Valencia. While he did well nu his time at the Mestalla Stadium, he also had his fair share of injury problems. He made only 26 appearances for Los Che while missing 12 matches due to a metatarsal injury.

Nico has been regarded very highly at Camp Nou and has made 37 senior appearances for the Blaugrana to date. He also signed a long-term deal until 2026 before leaving the club on loan last summer.

Barcelona have a wealth of talent in the middle of the park with the likes of Frenkie De Jong, Gavi, Pedri, Franck Kessie, and new addition Ilkay Gundogan. Although Kessie could be on his way out, Nico could likely find himself at the bottom of the pecking order should he stay at Barca.

Premier League side Aston Villa have been on fire in the transfer market this summer. They have signed Pau Torres from Villarreal while also acquiring Youri Tielemans on a free transfer. Unai Emery's side are also understood to be working on a deal to sign Moussa Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen.

With the likes of Tielemans, John McGinn, Jacob Ramsey, Boubacar Kamara, and Douglas Luiz in the squad, the Lions are not particularly short of quality and options in midfield. Morgan Sanson, Leander Dendoncker, and Marvelous Nakamba are also among the midfield options at the club, though the trio could be offloaded for the right price this summer.

Barcelona midfielder's father opens up on son's future

Barcelona starlet Nico Gonzalez’s father has opened up on his son's immediate and long-term future upon his return from loan with Valencia. The youngster has been back in pre-season training this week but his future seems up in the air.

Fran Gonzalez, Nico's father, has admitted that the 21-year-old is wanted by a number of clubs from England, Portugal, and Spain. He said, as quoted by Barca Blaugranes:

"Nico has offers from England, Portugal and Spain. He and his agent, Jorge Mendes, will decide. What is clear is that he must have minutes to play, although nothing has been decided yet. He has three more years of contract with Barça and the pre-season has already begun. Barça will have to tell him what must be done and they will talk. At the moment he is training while waiting a bit for his future to be defined.”

Xavi was reportedly keen on keeping Nico last summer but the midfielder insisted on leaving on loan as he wanted regular playing time. It has been claimed that he could be on his way out permanently this summer unless the Barcelona boss finds a way to hand him more minutes.