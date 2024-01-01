"Thankful for every moment" - Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after ending 2023 as top goalscorer

Al-Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo recently took to social media to post a recap of 2023. He also showed gratitude towards the highly successful year.

Ronaldo, who joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr from Manchester United in January 2023, ended the year as the top scorer with 54 goals. He left behind the likes of Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe, who scored 52 goals each.

Before the year was about to end, the legendary player took to Instagram and posted a video recap, which showed glimpses of his achievements in 2023. From scoring his first goal for the Saudi Pro League side to helping Portugal qualify for the 2024 EUROS, everything was there in the video.

Ronaldo captioned the post:

"Thankful for every moment."

His post quickly crossed two million likes and more than 40 thousand comments.

After the mutual termination of his contract with Manchester United in November 2022, Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr on a free transfer. Nevertheless, he will reportedly be receiving an amount of $175 million a year for 2.5 years.

Following the arrival of the 38-year-old in the Saudi Pro League, other big names such as Karim Benzema, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Riyad Mahrez, and more have also joined the Middle Eastern football league.

Cristiano Ronaldo makes strong claim ahead of the new year

Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has stated that he is contented with his performance for Al-Nassr as well as the Portuguese national team in 2023. Thus, he's looking forward to repeating his achievements in the new year.

This season (2023-24), the icon has made 25 appearances for Al-Nassr across different competitions so far, where he has bagged 24 goals and 11 assists. The former Real Madrid star has also been regularly captaining the Riyadh-based club. He said (via GOAL):

"I'm very happy, it was a good year for me as an individual and as a collective. I scored so many goals, I helped the team a lot at Al-Nassr and for the national team. I feel good, I feel happy and next year, I will try to do it again."

Cristiano Ronaldo is also the top scorer of the Saudi Pro League with 20 goals in 18 matches, three goals ahead of Al-Hilal's Aleksandar Mitrovic. However, The Knights of Najd are currently second in the Saudi Arabian league as they are behind Al-Hilal by seven points.