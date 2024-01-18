"That’s going to be his goal" - Chelsea legend reveals job Jose Mourinho wants after AS Roma sacking

Chelsea legend Frank Leboeuf has claimed that Jose Mourinho will seek the Portugal job after his AS Roma sacking earlier this week.

The Portuguese manager was relieved of his duties after the Serie A side's 3-1 defeat to AC Milan at the San Siro. Roma are currently ninth in the league table, 13 points adrift of the top four.

While Mourinho's next destination remains uncertain, Leboeuf has made an interesting claim. The Frenchman revealed conversations with the former Real Madrid manager where the latter admitted he would love to manage Portugal before his retirement.

The former Chelsea defender told ESPN (as quoted by Metro):

"I remember interviewing Mr Mourinho when he was at Madrid or Chelsea when he came over to Los Angeles. He admitted that the last thing he would love to do in his coaching career would be to get the Portuguese national team job. I think that’s going to be his goal."

Leboeuf added:

"It’s tricky right now with Roberto [Martinez] but I really think he can be patient and see how it goes during the Euros and then maybe jump into the seat if he has the chance to."

Mourinho first managed the Blues between 2004 and 2007, when he won two Premier League titles, two League Cups, and one FA Cup trophy. The Portuguese manager returned to Stamford Bridge in 2013, winning the Premier League and the League Cup again the following season.

"Me saying that might hurt" - Pundit advises Chelsea against bringing Mourinho back

Former Scotland international Pat Nevin has advised the Blues not to bring Mourinho back for a third stint at the club. The pundit believes the club should stick to younger managers, insisting Mauricio Pochettino deserves to be at the helm.

Nevin said (via GOAL):

"If it was me, it wouldn’t be Jose Mourinho I would be looking at as manager. Pochettino is great, me saying that might hurt some Chelsea fans. At the end of last season when Chelsea were looking for a manager, Ange Postecoglou was the man I wanted because of what he had done in Scotland. Those types of managers are difficult to find because you need a manager that’s positive and can get the best out of young players."

The Blues have been struggling under Pochetttino this season. They are currently ninth in the Premier League table after nine wins, four draws, and eight losses this season. The west London outfit are nine points adrift of the top four, having played one game more than fourth-placed Arsenal.