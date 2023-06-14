"That’s my preference" - Liverpool target reveals his main condition to leave current club

Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch has said that he will only move to another club this summer if he is given guarantees over his playing time amidst interest from Liverpool.

Liverpool have set their sights on revamping their midfield, with James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on their way out. They have already signed Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion and are keen to further strengthen the area.

Liverpool have thus been credited with an interest in several players, including OGC Nice's Khephren Thuram and Borussia Monchengladbach's Kouadio Kone. They have also been linked with a move for Bayern's Gravenberch, with positive talks said to have taken place with his entourage, according to The Athletic.

Gravenberch joined Bayern from Dutch giants Ajax for €18.5 million last summer. However, he struggled for playing time at the Allianz Arena, starting only six games across competitions. The midfielder reportedly wants to leave the club if he is not given guarantees over his playing time next term.

The Netherlands international, though, has said that he prefers to stay at Bayern if he can play regularly. He added that any club interested in him will have to promise him regular action to sign him.

"I just want to play more, preferably at Bayern Munich," Gravenberch told Dutch daily De Telegraaf (via Inside Futbol). "And otherwise at a club where I am going to play 100 per cent. That’s my preference. I don’t want to have another season like the one I had now. One season is good, I really learnt a lot but I just want to play football."

It's worth noting that Bayern are adamant that Gravenberch is not for sale this summer despite the player expressing frustration at his lack of playing time.

How did Liverpool target Ryan Gravenberch fare in his last game for Bayern?

Ryan Gravenberch played 33 games across competitions for Bayern Munich in the 2022-23 season, bagging one goal and one assist. It's worth noting that 27 of those appearances came off the bench. The midfielder's last start for the Bavarians came in their Bundesliga finale against FC Koln.

Gravenberch, 21, started alongside Joshua Kimmich in midfield against Koln. He registered 41 touches and completed 23 passes with 85% accuracy. The Dutchman won two freekicks for his side but lost possession seven times.

Furthermore, the Liverpool target won six of the nine duels he competed in, including four ground duels. He also made registered interceptions and tackles each, while also making three clearances. Gravenberch thus helped Bayern win 2-1 and thus beat Borussia Dortmund to the title.

