"That’s the thing" - Darren Bent claims Arsenal star is getting better every game

Former Premier League footballer Darren Bent has lavished praise on Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli. The former England international believes the Brazilian attacker is currently in his best-ever form in an Arsenal shirt and predicts a bright future for the young star.

Bent told Premier League Productions (via HITC):

“He’s working hard and being so direct. That’s the thing, every time he gets the ball, you just think to yourself, ‘He’s going to make something happen.' He goes past somebody or he has a shot at goal. He just gives them such an outlet and seems to be getting better and better."

He added:

"I always used to think, at times, he was quick. But the end product wasn’t there. I think he is showing it now. when he gets into the final areas, 9/10 times, he is choosing the right decision. He is playing really, really well, it’s probably the best I have seen him in an Arsenal shirt.”

Martinelli has made a great start to the 2022-23 campaign at the Emirates. He has scored four goals and provided two assists in 11 Premier League appearances for the Gunners this term.

The Brazil international also put on a brilliant performance in Arsenal's 3-2 victory over Liverpool on 9 October, opening the scoring with a goal in the first minute. Martinelli's strong display against the Reds won him the 'Man of the Match' award.

The Gunners sit atop the Premier League table after an outstanding start to the season with nine wins under their belt. They are set to face PSV Eindhoven in their UEFA Europa League group fixture on Thursday (27 October).

William Gallas believes Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli is not ready for Real Madrid move

Former Gunners defender William Gallas is of the opinion that Martinelli is overrated. Although the Frenchman believes the Brazilian attacker has been playing well recently, he still insists that Martinelli needs time to improve and develop as a player.

Speculation hovers over Martinelli's future at the Emirates as his contract is set to expire in 2024. Many clubs have expressed an interest in securing the Brazilian's signature as well, including European champions Real Madrid.

However, Gallas remains ambivalent about whether Martinelli is deserving of a place at the Bernabeu. He told Genting Casino (via Metro):

"I think Arsenal have to get that deal with Martinelli signed as quickly as possible. I’m sure he’s hearing so many things about him, like Real Madrid being interested. Sometimes the player can be confused. At the moment, I think he’s playing well and Arsenal have to close that deal as soon as possible so he feels better in his mind."

"I don’t think he’s good enough for Real Madrid yet. In football after two or three games, everyone is raving about that player, 'He’s magnificent,' or 'He’s a top-class player.' But no, calm down, let him have a great season to get to another level. He’s still young, he’s only 21. But if he goes step-by-step, he can go to a club like Real Madrid but right now he’s not ready."

