“That will be interesting to see” – Jamie Carragher explains ‘only thing’ Liverpool should be concerned with after Alexis Mac Allister signing

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has had his say on the Reds' new signing, Alexis Mac Allister, who recently joined the Merseyside giants from Brighton. The Argentine international became Jurgen Klopp's first signing of the summer after his £35 million release clause was activated by the Reds.

Since his arrival, there has been a lot of buzz surrounding Liverpool's new member. Many believe that the Reds have secured a huge bargain for the 24-year-old in today's already inflated transfer market.

Mac Allister is expected to add a lot of quality to Klopp's midfield, and his versatility could come in handy for the Reds next season. Former Liverpool star Carragher has already heaped praise on the Argentine star, whom he labeled as a "good player."

Reacting to the Reds' latest signing, he said:

"Well, he’s certainly a good player. Whether he’s a good signing, we’ll see when the season starts. It looks like he can play every position in midfield - which will help Liverpool. He looks a super talent."

Carragher, however, did express one major concern surrounding Mac Allister's signing, and that is the issue of Brighton players struggling to replicate their form at new clubs.

Notable examples in recent times include the likes of Neal Maupay, Yves Bissouma, and, not to forget, Marc Cucurella. These players have struggled to impress at teams like Everton, Tottenham Hotspur, and Chelsea since making transfer switches from Brighton.

Carragher said:

"Brighton are a brilliant team. The only thing I will say is, a lot of players who have come out of Brighton, haven’t replicated the Brighton form in other teams. Is that because they’re part of a special system at Brighton?

On Mac Allister's transfer fee, the Liverpool legend described it as a "steal" during his interview with Sky Sports:

“That will be interesting to see. But no, I think it's a great signing considering the price as well. £35 million is a steal for a World Cup winner - someone who has Premier League experience and he’s only 24.”

It's left to be seen how the Argentina international adapts to Klopp's side ahead of next season and whether he will come good just as Carragher has predicted.

How did Liverpool's new signing perform at Brighton last season?

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City - Premier League

Argentine midfielder Alexis Mac Allister completed a £35 million move from Brighton earlier this week to join Premier League giants Liverpool.

His move to Anfield brought an end to a four-year spell with the Seagulls, where he was considered an integral part of Brighton's first team and midfield.

During the just-concluded 2022–23 football campaign, Mac Allister registered a combined total of 12 goals and three assists for Brighton. 10 of those goals came in the Premier League, making him one of the highest-scoring midfielders in the league last season.

