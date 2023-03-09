'The Avengers have assembled again' - Ian Wright warns Arsenal over Liverpool's 'rebirth' after 7-0 Manchester United demolition

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has said that Liverpool have returned to their best following their massive win over arch-rivals Manchester United. The Englishman believes Mikel Arteta’s league leaders could struggle to overcome Jurgen Klopp’s in-form Reds in their Premier League meeting next month.

Liverpool bagged an emphatic 7-0 victory over their sternest rivals Manchester United in the Premier League at Anfield on March 5. It was Liverpool’s biggest-ever win over Manchester United. Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah scored braces while Roberto Firmino added the cherry on top with his 88th-minute strike.

Wright likened Klopp’s men to Marvel’s superhero team 'The Avengers' following their massive win over Manchester United, and added that the Reds would make the north Londoners sweat. Speaking to Premier League Productions, Wright said:

“I saw Man City have got (In April) Southampton and someone else, I couldn’t quite see who it was. Instantly, you are looking ‘they will win those two games’. Whereas, in that two-game run, Arsenal have got Liverpool away. This Liverpool, from what we have seen. This is the rebirth. The newborn. The (Avengers). They have assembled again.”

Wright concluded:

“But this is what is exciting and why the Premier League is what it is. From now until the end of the season. We saw what Bournemouth did to a team that’s at the top of the league. You can’t call anything. You can’t.”

Wright was referring to the Premier League games City and the Gunners would play on April 9 and 16. While Arteta’s men will clash against Liverpool and West Ham United, while Pep Guardiola’s will take on Southampton and Leicester City.

Kevin Campbell tips Mikel Arteta to leave Arsenal if Barcelona come calling

Gunners legend Kevin Campbell has backed Mikel Arteta to leave his job at Arsenal if La Liga giants Barcelona make an offer for him. Campbell said that Arteta, who is a lifelong Barca fan and a former La Masia student, would probably welcome a change of scenery.

Speaking on the Highbury Squad YouTube channel, Campbell said:

“Barcelona is his team. He came through their football school he had the education that is La Masia. The heartstrings are there and the ties are there. One thing that Mikel Arteta has done is prove he’s a professional.

“Look at what he’s doing, but there’s no doubt about it, if it went sour like we know it can at certain clubs, if Barcelona were interested, I don’t think he’d turn around and say ‘no I won’t do it because I’m Arsenal manager’ especially if it turns sour because we’ve seen things turn sour for managers.”

If Arsenal and Barcelona win their respective league this season, chances are, both clubs will refrain from making managerial changes next season. Arsenal have a five-point lead over second-placed Manchester City, while Barcelona lead Real Madrid by nine points.

