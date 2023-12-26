"The Glazers coming in was worth a few bob to me" - When Roy Keane admitted he benefitted from controversial Manchester United takeover

Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane admitted in his autobiography that he earned money with the Glazers' takeover of the club. In his book 'The Second Half' published in 2014, the Irishman wrote that he benefitted from the change in ownership as he had shares in the club.

He wrote:

"From the players’ point of view, it didn’t bother us too much. I had a few shares in the club as part of my contract. So the Glazers coming in was worth a few bob to me."

The American family took control of Manchester United in 2005, gaining ownership of the club through a leveraged buyout.

Since legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson's departure in 2013, the Glazers have been heavily criticised for their ownership practices. They put the team up for sale in November 2022. But an extensive saga ended with Sir Jim Ratcliffe purchasing 25% of the club, leaving the Glazers in control with the majority.

Erik ten Hag urges Manchester United players to 'step up' amidst poor run

The Red Devils have gone over six hours of action without a goal.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has acknowledged that his side need to perform better and take responsibility. The Red Devils have failed to score in their last four games and find themselves eighth in the table.

He said to the press ahead of the side's clash against Aston Villa on Boxing Day:

“In every game, they have to step up. I said the word two or three times now: the players have to take responsibility. I have to take responsibility and the players have to take responsibility.

“But everyone. Maybe in moments you expect from the seniors even more with young players around. But if you are good enough, you are also old enough. We have to do it together. It doesn’t matter what age it is. We have to put a team [out] who has to win the game."

He added:

“I am not disappointed by the attitude. But of course we know what the standard is at Manchester United and we have to win as a team. So I take the word responsibility. We have to take that as a team and every individual has to contribute 100% in that responsibility we have.”

The Red Devils had a tough outing against West Ham United last time out, losing 2-0 at the London Stadium. They lacked any creativity, struggling to create good chances against a stout Hammers defense.

Manchester United will next play high-flying Aston Villa at home. Unai Emery's side are on a great vein of form, unbeaten in their last seven in the league, and are third in the standings.