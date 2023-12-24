"The potential is massive" - Mauricio Pochettino backs Chelsea star to be a 'very important player' for the Blues

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino backs winger Mykhaylo Mudryk to come good in the future. The Ukraine international has struggled to find consistent form since his reported £88.5 million move from Shakhtar Donetsk in January 2023.

Pochettino is still a huge believer in Mudryk's potential and what he has got to offer to Chelsea. The Argentine tactician asks for patience from fans and media alike as the 22-year-old winger is already showing positive signs for the future.

Mauricio Pochettino was quoted as saying (via Fabrizio Romano):

“Trust me, Mudryk’s going to be a very important player. Give him some time. He’s already an important player — but he’s going to improve a lot because the potential is massive. We are happy with him and his development."

Expand Tweet

It is worth mentioning that Mykhailo Mudryk still has plenty of time to impress at Stamford Bridge. The Ukraine international signed an eight-and-a-half-year contract when he signed for Chelsea almost a year ago.

Mudryk, however, has had an underwhelming start to his tenure with the Blues. He played 17 games for his new side last season and only contributed two assists. This season has been relatively better as he has scored three goals and provided two assists for Chelsea from 17 appearances in all competitions.

Mauricio Pochettino will want his star winger to come good if they want to turn their disappointing season around. As things stand, the Blues are languishing in 10th place in the standings, having picked up just 22 points from 17 games.

They have, however, had a good run in the Carabao Cup. The West London outfit defeated Newcastle United in the quarterfinals following a penalty shootout to book a place in the semifinals where they will play Middlesbrough.

The game ended 1-1 following extra time where Mykhailo Mudryk scored a late injury-time equaliser for the west London side. He also converted his spot kick in the shootout to help his side progress to the next round.

Who is currently Chelsea's highest goalscorer this season?

Chelsea have struggled to find a player who can provide them with consistent goals this season. At the time of writing, new signing Nicolas Jackson is their highest goalscorer this season, netting eight times from 20 appearances.

Raheem Sterling and another new signing in the form of Cole Palmer are joint second in the goalscoring charts for the Blues, having scored six goals each.

Mykhailo Mudryk, meanwhile, is the joint third-highest goalscorer for his team with central midfielder Enzo Fernandez this season with just three goals.

Mauricio Pochettino's side are scheduled to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Sunday, December 24. The Blues will want three points against another mid-table side.

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Arsenal and other GW 18 fixtures! Click here