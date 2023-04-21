 “The purest love that exists” – Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez shares touching video made by fan on daughter’s birthday 

Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez has thanked a fan account for creating a heartwarming video on the occasion of her daughter’s birthday.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez’s daughter Bella Esmeralda celebrated her first birthday on April 18. On the occasion of the little one’s birthday, a fan account dedicated to Cristiano and Georgina, @crisgeofan, made a short tribute video. It was a compilation of Bella's clips from Georgina Rodriguez’s Netflix show “Soy Georgina (I am Georgina)”.

The caption for the Instagram reel read:

“Happy birthday to the cutest baby in the world💕🍼We all love you so much❤️❤️❤️”

The protagonist of Soy Georgina was touched by the tribute and thanked the account holders via an Instagram story.

Sharing the video, Georgina wrote:

“The purest love that exists. Thank you for this beautiful video.”

Bella is Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez's second child together. The couple welcomed their first, Alana Martina, on November 12, 2017.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez makes contradictory claims about her diet

In the second season of Soy Georgina, Georgina calls herself a fan of the “Iberian Diet”. She claims that she cannot do without sausages and chorizo sandwiches sourced from the renowned Iberian pig. She emphatically states that she eats without guilt and “for pleasure” (via MARCA).

In a recent interview with Women's Health magazine, Georgina contradicted herself, revealing that she preferred a rather healthy diet.

As per MARCA, the Spanish-Argentine model said:

“In the mornings, I have a French omelette with orange juice and a coffee with milk. In the middle of the morning, I have a banana or after training.

“For lunch, I have a puree with grilled meat or vegetables. For snacks, I sometimes have tinned cockle with lemon. And for dinner, the same as for lunch.”

As per MARCA’s report, Georgina’s contradictory claims have confused many, with them now criticizing her for not being forthcoming about her diet.

Even at 38, Cristiano Ronaldo is widely hailed as one of the fittest athletes in the world. It is hardly unnatural for his family members to be health-conscious as well. Additionally, Rodriguez herself is one of the brand ambassadors of the fitness brand Alo Yoga, making it natural for her to follow a healthy diet.

Poll : 0 votes