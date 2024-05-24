"The signing of Leo Messi was a gamechanger" - MLS commissioner sends message to Inter Miami as club win 2 Sports Business awards

MLS commissioner Don Garber heaped praise on Lionel Messi and Inter Miami for changing the game in the US. This comes after the side won two awards from the Sports Business Journal.

The Herons were presented the award for the Team of the Year, while their signing of the Argentine superstar was marked as the Deal of the Year.

Taking to Twitter, Garber noted their contribution to developing football in the US, saying:

"Congratulations to @intermiamicf or securing the @SBJ Team of the Year and Deal of the Year honors! The signing of Leo Messi was a game-changer, raising the profile of not just the club but of MLS and the entire sport in North America. Jorge Mas, Jose Mas and David Beckham believed in MLS and made an unprecedented investment in the greatest player to ever play the beautiful game. Here’s to more success and innovation in the future!"

It has been a sensational stint for Messi since he completed a move to Inter Miami in the summer of 2023 following a two-year stint at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). He hit the ground running for the Florida side, leading them to a Leagues Cup trophy by scoring 10 goals in seven games.

The side were in last place in the Eastern Conference when he joined and he kickstarted their push to the playoff places, which ultimately came up short. This season, they are currently at the top of the table with 31 points from 15 games. The 36-year-old has been brilliant once again, bagging 12 goals and 11 assists in just 13 games.

Sevilla manager slams Barcelona for treatment of legends like Xavi and Messi

Sevilla boss Quique Sanchez Flores hit out at Barcelona for not treating the club's icons properly. Speaking ahead of the side's clash against La Blaugrana, he highlighted Lionel Messi, Xavi, and Ronald Koeman as examples.

He said (via Goal.com):

“I shouldn’t say this… but how badly Barcelona treats its legends. What a bad streak. It’s probably a bad streak, but what a bad streak. What a bad streak.

"With Koeman, with Messi, with Xavi now, how bad. I wish clubs treated their legends well, fantastically well. That would be fantastic. That is a legacy of connection from the managers to the fans. This connects a lot. Treating legends well."

This comes after it was announced that Xavi would be sacked from his position as manager. After announcing his intention to leave on his own accord back in January, he was begged to return. He obliged in April to stay further, only for the club to fire him anyway.

Messi also did not have a farewell to remember with Barcelona. Financial troubles meant that the Catalan giants could not extend the Argentine superstar as he left to join Paris Saint-Germain in 2021.