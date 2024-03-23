"There are not many players in European football who have his qualities" - Barcelona star Ilkay Gundogan heaps praise on Real Madrid veteran

Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos has been hailed by Barcelona midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, following the former's decision to rejoin the German national team.

Despite announcing his retirement from international football in 2021, Kroos decided to return for the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying campaign. The fact that the competition will be held in his home country greatly influenced his choice. Now that he's back in the Germany camp, there's a chance Kroos will feature in friendlies against France and the Netherlands this month.

Ilkay Gundogan, who plays for Barcelona and is the captain of the German national team, has expressed his pleasure regarding Kroos' return. He said (via SPORT):

“It’s a great feeling to have Toni by our side. There are not many players in European football who have his qualities. I expect a lot from him. I think we will manage him very well."

Kroos is still playing admirably for Real Madrid, where he has remained an important player in a fairly young squad. This season, he has racked up 38 games for the side (one goal and seven assists), which was certainly a factor in his call-up to the German national team.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta discusses Kylian Mbappe's move to Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe has expressed his desire to leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the current campaign, which could see him move to Real Madrid. Los Blancos look set to sign the 25-year-old without having to pay a transfer fee, and they look close to reaching an agreement on personal terms with him.

The idea of obtaining Mbappe, one of the greatest players in the world, without a fee will be exciting for Madrid. However, not everyone is entirely in favor of Mbappe's possible transfer. Barcelona president Joan Laporta has expressed worries. Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, he raised issues about a potential distortion in the dressing room (via Football Espana).

“I don’t envy Real Madrid signing Mbappe. I think they have a problem. You have to sell a player (if Mbappe arrives), right? Because they’re not both going to play in the same place and they’re also very strong players. And speaking of the numbers that will be there, this distorts the locker room for sure. That’s not a gift," Laporta said.

However, this may not be too much of an issue for Madrid's coach Carlo Ancelotti, who has found a place for players like Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham in his tactics.