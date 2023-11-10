"There are other players who are doing well" - Ten Hag claims Manchester United summer signing has to 'fight to get his place back' in XI

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has said that new signing Mason Mount has to 'fight' to stake his claim in the starting XI.

Mount, 24, arrived at Old Trafford on a £55 million deal from Chelsea but has not hit the ground running. He has just one assist in 11 games across competitions before missing five games due to injury.

United are coming off a 4-3 UEFA Champions League loss at FC Copenhagen in midweek. Mount only came on for the last six minutes, with United already done to 10 men, but couldn't avert a defeat. Last weekend, the Englishman garnered only 11 minutes of game time in the 1-0 Premier League win at Fulham.

Ahead of his team's league game at home to newly promoted Luton Town, Ten Hag said in a press conference (as per Utd District) that Mount has work to do to become a regular starter:

"He started the season and then got injured. It's the worst time for a new player because it interrupts the integration process. It was really a setback. Now he has to fight to get his place back. There are other players who are doing well."

Going by the boss' words, Mount is unlikely to start against Luton at the weekend. United are eighth in the league after 11 games, nine behind leaders Manchester City (27).

Jonny Evans to miss Manchester United's game against Luton Town

Jonny Evans (right) is injured.

Manchester United's veteran centre-back Jonny Evans will miss the upcoming home game against Luton Town due to injury. The 35-year-old played just 13 minutes of the 4-3 defeat at Copenhagen before Raphael Varane replaced him.

Although the full extent of the Northern Ireland international's injury is yet to be ascertained, Ten Hag has said that Evans will not be in his squad to face Luton at the weekend.

The boss hinted in a pre-match press conference (as per United's website) that Evans also looks doubtful for his country's upcoming UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers:

“So we don’t have, in this moment, the full assessment and all the details but, tomorrow, he is out. I can’t say (if he can go away with Northern Ireland), as we don’t have the finished assessment.”

Evans has made eight appearances across competitions this season, contributing an assist. Meanwhile, Amad Diallo, Casemiro, Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw are confirmed absentees for Manchester United.