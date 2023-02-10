“There will always be initiatives to make it better” - Manchester United boss Ten Hag shares opinion in favor of controversial European Super League

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag recently hinted that he could be in favor of the European Super League. However, the Dutchman added that he wants to see what changes are being implemented and see if they favor football.

The European Super League is back on the table as A22 Sports Management, along with Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Juventus, are looking to revive the breakaway league. According to the latest reports, the tournament reportedly wants to include nearly 80 teams instead of the initially proposed closed league with 20 teams.

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "The current structure is good, there will always be initiatives to make it better."



Erik ten Hag says his focus right now is not on the "European Super League" proposals 🗣 "The current structure is good, there will always be initiatives to make it better."Erik ten Hag says his focus right now is not on the "European Super League" proposals https://t.co/ZySXOwuBLY

While speaking at a press conference ahead of United's Premier League fixture against Leeds United, Ten Hag was asked about the developments related to the European Super League.

Ten Hag claimed that he was not totally against the idea and wanted more details. He said:

"I think the current structure is good, but there will always be initiatives to make it better, to make the football better and that is what life is. People always want to construct better, which is a good thing because if it is in favour of the football, it is always good. I'm aware of the dynamic of what's going on in sections, but if I see they're coming up with new ideas I have to have a look at it and I will make an opinion."

The Manchester United manager claimed he was not aware of the rules and regulations of the newly proposed league and added:

"I'm not aware because we are playing so many games in this moment. We have to develop this team, we have some problems with new players to bring in, so that's where my focus point is, therefore I need all my energy. About new European competitions, other people at the club will have a look at it and inform me if the time is there and we have to make decisions, but the decision is up to the club."

centredevils. @centredevils | Erik ten Hag believes proposed new European Super League could be a good thing if it improves football in Europe. [via | Erik ten Hag believes proposed new European Super League could be a good thing if it improves football in Europe. [via @ChrisWheelerDM 🚨🚨| Erik ten Hag believes proposed new European Super League could be a good thing if it improves football in Europe. [via @ChrisWheelerDM]

Manchester United were a part of the initial Super League

Manchester United v Leeds United - Premier League

Manchester United were a part of the initially proposed European Super League in April 2021. The Red Devils, along with Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham, AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, and Real Madrid, decided to break away from the UEFA Champions League and form a new tournament.

However, only three teams - Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Juventus - remain interested in the project as the other clubs backed out following backlash from fans.

Poll : 0 votes