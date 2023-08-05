“They didn’t even know who he was” – Brazilian agent makes startling revelation about Real Madrid signing Vinicius Jr.

Agent Andre Cury recently made a stunning revelation about Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior. He claimed the Los Blancos didn't even know about the Brazilian attacker when they signed him.

Cury also added that Vinicius was very close to joining Barcelona and his move to the Blaugrana was almost a done deal. Speaking to AS, Cury said about the Brazilian winger:

“It was a done deal [to Barca]. We didn’t do the operation before because of the player’s agents, with whom I no longer speak and who were my best friends."

He added:

“Real Madrid didn’t know Vinicius when they signed him. They didn’t even know who he was. The agents were like my brothers.”

Vinicius joined the Madrid giants back in 2018 and has since been a key player in the team's attack. He has scored 59 goals and has provided 64 assists in 225 matches for Los Blancos.

While he had a slow start to life in Madrid, Vinicius has slowly become one of the team's leading players. His contributions were pivotal once again during the 2022-23 season as the 23-year-old scored 23 goals and provided 21 assists in 55 matches across competitions last term.

Andre Cury claimed Real Madrid's Rodrygo was also on Barcelona's radar

Apart from Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo is one of Real Madrid's best young attackers. Much like his compatriot, Rodrygo has so far been a crucial cog for the team since his move to the Spanish capital.

Cury has now gone on to reveal that Barca had their eyes on Rodrygo also, but Los Blancos invested heavily on the player to acquire him in their ranks. Speaking about Rodrygo, Cury said:

“Later, when I was working in Barcelona, we went for Rodrygo when nobody knew him, but I knew he was very good. I told my boss at the time, Pep Segura, “Pep, don’t worry. I have a better player than this (Vinicius)."

Cury added:

“I think they were scared that Vinicius wouldn’t work out and they said: ‘Imagine we sign the wrong guy and Barcelona sign this one, well, we’ll sign them both.’ For Rodrygo they paid even more money.”

Real Madrid's policy, though, paid its dividends as both Vinicius and Rodrygo have become two of the team's main protagonists in recent years. Rodrygo has so far made 165 appearances for Los Blancos, scoring 37 goals and providing 32 assists across competitions.