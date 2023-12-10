“They are the greatest fans in the world” - Cristiano Ronaldo makes massive promise to Al-Nassr supporters

Cristiano Ronaldo has made a huge promise to Al-Nassr fans, stating that he won't retire before he wins at least five titles with the club.

The Portuguese superstar reached 1,200 professional games in his team's 4-1 league win over Al-Riyadh on Friday (8 December). He is 38 but hasn't shown signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Ronaldo has 39 goals in 46 games across competitions for Al-Nassr since joining them in January this year. He won his first trophy at the club in August, when Faris Najd triumphed in the Arab Club Champions Cup.

Ronaldo, however, aims to win bigger trophies. He recently told reporters (h/t DunyaNews.tv):

"I will not retire from football until I achieve more than five championships with Al-Nassr Club. They are the greatest fans in the world. And I will never forget them as long as I live."

Al-Nassr failed to win the league title in the 2022-23 campaign, with Cristiano Ronaldo joining the club mid-season. They finished just five points off Al-Ittihad in second place and failed to win any other trophy.

It was one place and six points better than what they managed in the 2021-22 season. They haven't won the Saudi Pro League title since the 2018-19 campaign and their last major trophy came in the 2020-21 season, when they won the Saudi Super Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo helps Al-Nassr beat Al-Riyadh to maintain pressure on Al-Hilal

Cristiano Ronaldo got the scoring underway for Al-Nassr when they hosted Al-Riyadh this Friday.

The former Real Madrid superstar converted Sadio Mane's cross at the half-hour mark before assisting Otavio's headed goal in first-half stoppage time. Andre Gray's 68th-minute consolation goal was sandwiched between Anderson Talisca's second-half brace.

The win took Al-Nassr to within seven points of leaders Al-Hilal, who sit in first position with 44 points after 16 matches. Cristiano Ronaldo's side are notably in the running to win several major trophies this season.

They are set to play a quarter-final clash against Al-Shabab in the King of Champions Cup on 11 December. Apart from also being title contenders, the Luis Castro-led team have also qualified for the knockout rounds of the AFC Champions League.