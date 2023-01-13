“They’ll come out firing” – Mark Lawrenson delivers prediction ahead of Manchester United vs Manchester City 

Football pundit Mark Lawrenson predicts Manchester City will secure a comfortable 2-0 victory over city-rivals Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday (January 14).

Manchester City go into the game after suffering a shock 2-0 defeat at the hands of Southampton in the quarterfinals of the Carabao Cup. Manchester United, on the other hand, secured a safe passage to the semifinals of the cup following their 3-0 victory over Charlton.

Lawrenson, however, believes Pep Guardiola's side will come back stronger after their setback in midweek. He backed the defending Premier League champions to beat their arch-rivals at Old Trafford despite Manchester United's good run of form after the 2022 FIFA World Cup break.

Writing in his column for Paddy Power, Lawrenson was quoted as saying:

"City were woeful at Southampton in the week and you know what that means… they’ll come out firing in this one! United have been on a good run, but it seems every time this game is played at Old Trafford they barely get a kick."

He added:

"They’re improving and getting better and better but I fancy City here. It could be a huge weekend for the title race with the derbies in Manchester and North London. MAN UTD 0-2 MAN CITY."

Manchester United @ManUtd Erik has ruled a defender out of the derby, and has a question mark over a forward.



|| Erik has ruled a defender out of the derby, and has a question mark over a forward. #MUFC || #MUNMCI 📋 Erik has ruled a defender out of the derby, and has a question mark over a forward.#MUFC || #MUNMCI

Manchester United suffered a heavy defeat against Manchester City earlier this season

Manchester City secured an emphatic 6-3 victory over rivals Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium on October 2. It was a dominant display from the Cityzens, who were 4-0 up at half-time. Both Phil Foden and Erling Haaland registered hat tricks on that occasion.

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣️ “It’s not about that game anymore. It’s the past. The past you can’t change but you can’t change the future.”



Erik ten Hag on if he will use the 6-3 defeat to Manchester City as motivation for Saturday. 🗣️ “It’s not about that game anymore. It’s the past. The past you can’t change but you can’t change the future.”Erik ten Hag on if he will use the 6-3 defeat to Manchester City as motivation for Saturday. https://t.co/mdKSmhXkMs

Erik ten Hag's side have since recovered following their humiliating defeat against their city rivals. United have since suffered just one defeat in the league and are currently on a four-game winning run.

As things stand, Manchester United are currently fourth in the Premier League standings, having picked up 35 points from 17 games. They are level on points with third-placed Newcastle United and have a game in hand over the Magpies.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are currently in the midst of a title battle with Arsenal. Pep Guardiola's side are second right now, five points behind the Gunners. They have picked up 39 points from their 17 matches.

Should United beat City at Old Trafford, they will be just one point behind Manchester City. It will be a huge step for Erik ten Hag's side as they chase UEFA Champions League qualification.

Poll : 0 votes