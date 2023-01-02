"They look like Brighton" – Jamie O'Hara predicts where 'boring' and 'bang average' Chelsea will finish this season

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie O'Hara has claimed that Chelsea will fail to achieve a top-four finish and qualify for the UEFA Champions League in the Premier League this campaign.

Chelsea are currently on a disheartening run of form under new manager Graham Potter, registering just one win in their last five Premier League games. The Blues recently dropped two points at Nottingham Forest as the club were held to a 1-1 draw on Sunday (January 1).

Earlier in September, the Blues parted ways with Thomas Tuchel after 20 months of association, and appointed the former Brighton & Hove Albion boss as their new head coach. Since then, Potter has helped his side register eight wins, four draws and five defeats in 17 games.

B/R Football @brfootball

Brighton: L

Newcastle: L

Forest: D



Chelsea continue to struggle away in the league Brentford: DBrighton: LNewcastle: LForest: DChelsea continue to struggle away in the league Brentford: DBrighton: LNewcastle: LForest: DChelsea continue to struggle away in the league 📉 https://t.co/O8wR8nabiR

Speaking on talkSPORT, O'Hara asserted that Chelsea have failed to impress him and offered a grim prediction for them. He said:

"I don't think they are going to make the top four this season. I think they look really average, really boring as well. I really wasn't impressed by them. They were bang average [against Nottingham Forest]. They don't really look like they are going to cut you open. They don't look like they are going to hurt you."

Sharing his thoughts on the Blues, O'Hara continued:

"They don't look physical enough. They are quite soft. They look like Brighton. That's what they look like. Good side, who will play good football but they are not going to win trophies."

Chelsea are currently eighth in the Premier League standings with 25 points from 16 games. They are next set to lock horns with defending champions Manchester City at home on Thursday (January 5).

Danny Murphy offers harsh assessment of new Chelsea manager Graham Potter

Speaking on talkSPORT, former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy stated that he is Graham Potter's admirer before hitting out at him for Chelsea's recent poor run of form. He elaborated:

"I'm a fan of Potter. How can you not be [with] what he's achieved? I love the way he comes across [and] conducts himself. He's intelligent, articulate and he's a good football man. But recently, he's shown his inexperience of being at a top club and dealing with top players."

Sharing his thoughts on Potter's tactical regimen, Murphy continued:

"I just think the constant changing of formation and personnel, even within matches, is not the way to get the best out of top players. They are playing against teams of lesser quality and making them look a lot better than they should because of their own inadequacies."

Poll : 0 votes