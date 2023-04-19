"They need better players than him” - Ex-Manchester United man delivers scathing verdict on 'overrated' Liverpool superstar

Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker has launched a scathing attack on Liverpool superstar Trent Alexander-Arnold, calling him overrated.

Alexander-Arnold has been a key player for the Reds since breaking into the first team in 2016. He has been pivotal to the club's success under Jurgen Klopp in recent years, helping them win the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League among other trophies.

However, it is safe to say that the England international has been far from at his best this season, often getting exposed in defense. His lack of form has contributed to Liverpool's struggles in all competitions this term.

Parker has now rebuffed claims that Alexander-Arnold is the best full-back in the world. The former Manchester United defender also pointed out the Reds star's defensive frailties and labeled him overrated, telling Bonus Code Bets:

"I have heard for years now that Alisson is the best goalkeeper in the world… Trent Alexander-Arnold is the best full-back in the world… Trent is overrated and he can’t defend."

Alexander-Arnold has regained some form after Klopp used him as an inverted full-back in Liverpool's last two games against Arsenal and Leeds United. The defender notably bagged three assists in those games, more than what he registered in the league until then this season.

Alexander-Arnold excelling in his new role has led many to suggest he would flourish as a midfielder. Parker, though, reckons the Englishman is not good enough to star as a midfielder for the Reds.

"A lot of people have spoken about him being a future midfielder but he wouldn’t be able to play as a midfielder for Liverpool," the former Manchester United man said. "They need better players than him."

The midfield has long been identified as a major pain area for Klopp's side. It remains to be seen if the German will try to play Alexander-Arnold further up the pitch to solve the problem.

Liverpool and Manchester United look to finish season strongly

The Reds are eighth in the Premier League, nine points adrift of fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur. With eight games left to play, they will hope to claw their way into the top four.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are on course to secure a top-four finish this season as they sit third in the table. The Red Devils are also still active in the UEFA Europa League and FA Cup, having already won the EFL Cup.

