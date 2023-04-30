"They really embarrased Arsenal" - Graeme Souness makes bold Manchester City claims after new Premier League title twist

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness thinks Manchester City embarrassed Arsenal in their 4-1 win in their potential title decider on Wednesday (April 26).

The Cityzens were impressive as they romped to victory at the Etihad, putting themselves within two points of the league-leading Gunners. Kevin De Bruyne grabbed a brace while John Stones and Erling Haaland were also on target.

Manchester City can move one point clear of the north Londoners by beating Fulham at Craven Cottage today (April 30). Souness was covering the game for Sky Sports when he reflected on their midweek dominance over their title rivals. He said:

"Man City in midweek they showed they are true champions. I can't tell you in my time in football a game between first and second and the gap being so enormous. They really embarrased Arsenal the other night. If they would've won 7-0 the other night it wouldn't have been an outrageous result for City."

Pep Guardiola's men have now beaten the Gunners home and away. They head into their clash with Fulham unbeaten in their last 17 games across competitions. Hence, the reigning champions are hitting form at the crucial endpoint of the campaign and are on course for a treble. They are also in the FA Cup final, facing Manchester United, and the Champions League semifinals against Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have stumbled in the title race, without a win in their last four league games. They will next be in action on Tuesday (May 2) when they face Chelsea at the Emirates.

Gary Neville highlights the moment he knew Manchester City would maul Arsenal

Gary Neville wasn't surprised by City's dominant victory.

Manchester City didn't just beat their title rivals at the Etihad, they did so convincingly. They dominated proceedings, making the Gunners look a stark contrast to the superb team they have been throughout the campaign.

Manchester United legend Gary Neville thinks expectations about City claiming such a comfortable win came from Arteta's side's previous three results. Arsenal were held to three consecutive draws (Liverpool 2-2, West Ham United 2-2, Southampton (3-3). Neville said on The Overlap:

“If you’re conceding goals against Southampton, Bournemouth, and West Ham, you’re definitely going to concede goals against Manchester City. We have a group and honestly I saw them in the tunnel and I said, ‘Arsenal are going to have to do very well here not to concede four."

Neville continued by alluding to the atmosphere in the tunnel, which he felt was telling of the struggles the Gunners have endured:

“Literally in the tunnel, you just thought, they’re going to get absolutely battered, I didn’t think that really a week ago or a few days ago, I thought it would be tight.”

