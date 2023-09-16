“They’ve got even worse since Ronaldo left” - Piers Morgan aims fresh dig at Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag after Brighton loss

Cristiano Ronaldo's ardent fan, Piers Morgan, has fired a shot at Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag after his side fell to a shocking 3-1 defeat to Brighton this weekend.

The English journalist and broadcaster brought back memories of the duo's clash at Old Trafford last year, adding that the Portuguese was right about his controversial comments about the tactician.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Erik Ten Hag had a very tense relationship during their time together at Manchester United last year. Things got to the apex after the Portuguese appeared in a controversial interview with Piers Morgan prior to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in November.

In the interview, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner explained that he felt betrayed by the club and revealed that he had no respect for Erik Ten Hag. He also took shots at the club's owners in what could be best described as an all-out rant. This angered the club's authorities and eventually led to the termination of his contract.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have not shown much signs of improvement following Cristiano Ronaldo's departure. They have won just two of their five fixtures in the Premier League so far this season and currently occupy the 13th spot on the table.

The Red Devils endured another humiliation in front of their fans today as they fell to a shocking 3-1 loss to Brighton. Following the setback, Piers Morgan utilized the opportunity to launch a scathing attack on Erik Ten Hag.

"As woeful United are thrashed at home by Brighton, does ANYONE still doubt that @Cristiano was 💯 right about the state of the club and Ten Hag? They’ve got even worse since Ronaldo left," the journalist wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

While the Red Devils were enduring a humiliating outing today, Cristiano Ronaldo was busy helping his new club, Al-Nassr, earn a vital victory. The Portuguese icon found the back of the net to fire his side to a 3-1 victory over Al-Raed in the Saudi Pro League.

A look at Cristiano Ronaldo's numbers under Erik Ten Hag at Manchester United

Erik Ten Hag and Cristiano didn't get along at Manchester United

Erik Ten Hag was appointed to take over from Ralf Rangnick at Manchester United in April 2022, but had to wait until the beginning of the 2022-23 campaign to start his tenure. He inherited a squad that consisted of many top stars, including Cristiano Ronaldo.

Unfortunately, the pair couldn't get along at Old Trafford, which greatly affected the Portuguese icon's numbers during the campaign. He could only record three goals and two assists to his name in 16 appearances across all competitions under the Dutchman before leaving the club and joining Al-Nassr.

The 38-year-old has gotten back to his feet at Nassr. He recently led the club to claim the Arab Club Champions Cup this summer and has already notched up six goals and four assists in the Saudi Pro League so far this season.