"They've hit rock bottom", "Broke FC" - Fans react as Barcelona reportedly set to terminate Nike deal and manufacture their own jerseys

Fans on social media have reacted to rumors that Barcelona are set to terminate their jersey deal with long-time partners Nike to manufacture their own kits.

Nike and the La Liga giants have been partners since 1998, with La Blaugrana being one of the American company's most recognized partners in football. Recently though, Barca have grown discontent with their alliance and have reportedly been exploring other options. This includes a potential deal with Puma, which could be worth over €100 million per season.

However, according to SPORT, Barcelona president Joan Laporta has decided that the club will start manufacturing their jerseys themselves. By doing this, the Catalan giants are hoping to make more money because they will not have to share profits with a third party.

The report claims that it will cost a significant amount to begin the process of manufacturing and distribution. However, the club hierarchy are said to be looking at the potential long-term financial benefits. With the Catalan giants dealing with a serious financial crisis, they have been looking for ways to make profits and cut costs.

While this route of manufacturing their own jerseys hasn't been approved by the club's board yet, it is believed that they will make a decision soon. The report has already gone viral on social media, with fans reacting to Barcelona's potential plan.

One fan said:

"They've hit rock bottom"

Another added:

"Broke FC"

Here is a selection of their posts:

Barcelona narrow down manager search, exclude Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

Barcelona are on the hunt for a new manager as Xavi Hernandez is set to leave at the end of the season. The manager revealed his decision after a 5-3 loss at home against Villarreal in January.

A recent report from SPORT (via Football Espana) has claimed that La Blaugrana are no longer looking at Gunners manager Mikel Arteta as a potential replacement. The Spanish tactician had been seen as an option for the Camp Nou dugout, having come through La Masia in his childhood years.

However, Arteta has made it clear that he is staying put at Arsenal. He is already in talks to extend his contract with the Gunners, who have become his focus for the foreseeable future. His commitment to the Premier League giants has reportedly removed him from Barca's considerations.

Barcelona are looking at other names, including Xabi Alonso, who is currently managing Bayer Leverkusen. There have also been reports about their interest in managers like Hansi Flick and Roberto De Zerbi.