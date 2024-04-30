“They did not want him to leave” - Ex-Real Madrid president lifts lid on how he signed Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United

Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon recently claimed that Manchester United didn't want to sell Cristiano Ronaldo to Real Madrid in 2009.

Ronaldo is perhaps the most iconic signing in the history of Los Blancos. He completed a then-world record €94 million move to the Spanish capital in 2009. Ronaldo was the reigning Ballon d'Or winner and among the best Premier League players.

He was also United's main attacker, alongside Wayne Rooney. Hence, the Red Devils weren't easily convinced to sell the Portuguese. Calderon claimed in a recent interview (via Madrid Xtra on X):

"It wasn'y very difficult, he wanted Real Madrid. It was more difficult to convince Manchester. Logically, they didn't want him to leave. Thanks to the player's will and the commitment made by bot sides in December 2008, the deal was completed at the end of the season."

Cristiano Ronaldo was a lethal winger in his first spell at Manchester United. He scored 118 goals in 292 appearances for the club and won multiple trophies, including three Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League.

Ronaldo joined United in 2003 from Sporting CP as a teenager and left Old Trafford as one of the best players in world football.

Cristiano Ronaldo had a historic spell at Real Madrid after leaving Manchester United

There were doubts over whether Cristiano Ronaldo would settle quickly at Real Madrid after leaving Manchester United. After all, English and Spanish football styles were much different.

Ronaldo, however, did it seamlessly. He kept breaking records from the get-go and ended his first campaign, which was marred by injuries, with 33 goals and 10 assists in 35 appearances across competitions.

Ronaldo stayed at Real Madrid until 2018, scoring 450 goals and providing 131 assists in 438 appearances. He won 17 trophies, including four UEFA Champions League titles.