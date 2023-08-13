"This is just the beginning" - Enzo Fernandez reacts on social media after Chelsea's 1-1 draw against Liverpool

Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez reacted to the Blues' 1-1 draw against Liverpool in their first Premier League game of the season. After Luis Diaz gave the visitors the lead at Stamford Bridge, Axel Disasi equalized later in the first half.

Fernandez was simply magnificent in the middle of the park throughout the game. The Argentine took to social media to react to the performance as he wrote:

"Very happy to play again at home with our people. We wanted to win but this is just the beginning."

The game also marked Mauricio Pochettino's first in charge of the Blues. The Argentine has been brought in to give the Blues some stability after the Stamford Bridge club had a tumultuous campaign last term.

Fernandez, meanwhile, was spectacular against Liverpool. He completed 84 passes throughout the match, including two key passes. Fernandez also completed 10 long balls and created one big chance. The Argentine World Cup winner completed two dribbles and won five ground duels.

Chelsea will return to action on August 20 as they are set to take on West Ham United in an away clash.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino reacts to Kepa Arrizabalaga's absence

Kepa Arrizabalaga is set for a move away from Stamford Bridge as the goalkeeper is destined to Real Madrid as Thibaut Courtois' replacement. The Belgian has suffered an ACL injury and Kepa is the preferred replacement for the Madrid giants.

The Spaniard didn't play a role during the game against Liverpool. When asked about Kepa's absence from the line-up, Pochettino told the media after the game (via Chelsea's website):

"I explained to your colleagues before the game, he has to explore a different situation, a difficult possibility. That is why. Yesterday, we were talking and, for us, the decision was to have all the players who are committed and thinking of being at Chelsea for the season."

He added:

"We will see. If we have something to inform you on, we will inform."

With Kepa on his way out, Robert Sanchez is expected to be the number 1 choice between the sticks. According to 90min, the Blues are also eyeing up a move for free agent David de Gea.