"United owe their supporters a performance" - Graeme Souness previews PL clash between Manchester United and Arsenal

Football pundit Graeme Souness urged the Manchester United players to give their fans a solid performance against Arsenal in their upcoming Premier League game on Sunday, May 12. The pundit said the team also needed to show they were ready for the big FA Cup final against Manchester City later this month.

Writing in his Daily Mail column, Souness highlighted that the Red Devils' performance against Crystal Palace was poor, and the players needed to bounce back. He added that the fans deserve better, writing:

"After the way they went through the motions against Crystal Palace, United owe their supporters a performance. The players are talking of a determination to put in a better display that it could give them confidence building up to the FA Cup final."

He added:

"To even be thinking about the FA Cup now is out of order. They should be giving absolutely everything for the final three league games. Only if they come off mentally and physically shattered, having had a right go, can they be remotely satisfied. It's not been good enough. Those supporters deserve better – and that's coming from a Liverpool man."

Manchester United are currently eighth in the Premier League table and will remain in the same spot regardless of the result against Arsenal.

Erik ten Hag not worried about Manchester United sack

Manager Erik ten Hag recently stated that he was not thinking of a possible sacking at Manchester United. The Dutchman is under immense pressure after a sub-par season with some reports claiming he could be sacked this summer.

Speaking to the media ahead of the upcoming match against Arsenal, the manager said:

"No. The [owners] have common sense. You see when we have 32 different back lines, we've used 13 partnerships in centre half, when they see we don't have a left back, they know that will have a negative impact on results. It's a huge FA Cup final. We are happy to be there. It can be a highlight for this season. We know the reasons we are underperforming is because of the injuries. No team will perform when you have so many injuries in key areas."

Reports have suggested that Thomas Tuchel, Robert De Zerbi and Gareth Southgate are in the running for the job if the Red Devils part ways with Ten Hag.