“Usually in a title race it doesn’t work out how you think” - Gary Neville makes surprise Manchester United vs Arsenal prediction

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has predicted that his former club will end Arsenal's title charge by registering a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford.

The two sides are set to lock horns in a Premier League clash on May 12. The Gunners are currently on 83 points from 36 matches and with two wins out of their remaining two matches, they could put pressure on Manchester City.

While City could end up at 91 if they win their remaining two fixtures, a slip-up would give Mikel Arteta's side the advantage, who have a superior goal difference.

Neville, though, reckons that Arteta's side will slip up at Old Trafford and pointed out that they don't have a great record at the stadium. He said on The Overlap show (via Metro):

"There's three things that stand out to me. Firstly, this is massive for Arsenal. Secondly, United's record agaainst big teams isn't that bad at home. And thirdly, Arsenal have a poor record at Old Trafford."

Neville pointed out that Manchester United are being dismissed for their recent poor form. While he claimed that the Gunners should win, Neville is unsure that would be the case. He added:

"There's a madness about Old Trafford and this game, usually in a title race it doesn't work out how you think. I'm going 2-2, this is just my feeling."

Manchester United vs. Arsenal: Recent form of both sides

Arsenal are currently leading the Premier League table with 83 points from 36 matches and are a point clear of second-placed Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

Mikel Arteta's side have been in impressive form lately, winning four of their last five matches, including a 5-0 hammering of Chelsea at the Emirates.

As for Manchester United, the grass is not so green. They are eighth in the table with 54 points from 35 matches. The Red Devils have won one of their last five league games, losing three and drawing another.

United are in danger of recording their worst finish in the Premier League era. Their seventh-placed finish under David Moyes in 2013-14 is the lowest at the moment. That season, United scored 64 points, a tally they won't be able to reach this season.

The Gunners, meanwhile, are looking to win the Premier League title for the first time since the 2003-04 season and a win against Manchester United would be a massive boost to their aspirations.