"We can’t let them control our emotions” - Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez emphatically fires back at her critics 

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has fired back at her critics after it was stated that she had forgotten her roots.

During a recent interview with 'Vogue Portugal', Georgina Rodriguez said that one should not be affected by people who don't know you personally. Moreover, it's important to have self-realization and improve. She said:

"Criticism is always present in any area and it is important to be self-critical and improve. But we can never let it affect our lives because most people don’t know us and we can’t let them control our emotions."

In 2019, Rodriguez was called a 'gold digger' by two Spanish television channels. The channels also published testimonies from Rodriguez's family members and close friends, who stated that the Spanish model had forgotten her roots after becoming famous.

However, the Spanish model has always said that fame hasn't changed her as a person. She used to work as a sales manager at a Gucci Store in Madrid, where she met Cristiano Ronaldo for the first time in 2016.

Rodriguez has now established her career as a renowned model and she has also worked with famous brands such as GUESS and Vogue. Moreover, she also poses for the activewear brand Alo Yoga often.

Cristiano Ronaldo enjoys time off with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez

Georgina Rodriguez recently took to social media and uploaded pictures of herself while enjoying time with her long-time boyfriend, Cristiano Ronaldo. In the snaps, the couple can be seen shopping together.

She also shared a picture of Japanese food, where she also flaunted her luxurious watch and rings. In one of the pictures, Georgina Rodriguez can be seen taking a mirror selfie while Cristiano Ronaldo in the background. She captioned the post:

Rodriguez's Instagram story

"Out for a walk."

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently the top scorer of the Saudi Pro League with 12 goals ahead of Al-Hilal's Aleksandar Mitrovic, who has scored nine goals. He also scored in Al-Nassr's last Saudi Pro League fixture against Al-Khaleej.

The Portuguese star scored in the 24th minute to break the deadlock and the lead was doubled in the second half by Aymeric Laporte (58'). The Knights of Najd are currently in the 2nd spot in the Saudi Arabian league with 28 points behind Al-Nassr (32 points).