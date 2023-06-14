“We can’t play with young people at this level” - Liverpool star calls for summer signings after underwhelming season

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has urged the club to make new additions to their squad this summer.

The Reds endured a disappointing 2022-23 campaign in which they lacked consistency throughout. Jurgen Klopp's side failed to make significant progress in the FA Cup, Carabao Cup or UEFA Champions League. They also finished fifth in the Premier League and will play in the UEFA Europa League next term.

Injuries played a major part in their struggles, while the team also looked fatigued at various points following a 63-match 2021-22 season. This meant youngsters like Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott were thrust into the centre of focus and saw plenty of game time.

This summer is expected to be one of rebuild, with Liverpool already letting James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino leave. As a result, Konate believes the Reds need an infusion of players who boast some experience.

He told French media outlet RMC (as quoted by @TheAnfieldTalk on Twitter):

“I think we have four players leaving this season, Ox, Keita, Milner and Firmino. We are obliged to replace them. If we don't replace them, how do we do it? We are understaffed and we lack quality? We can't play with young people at this level.”

Liverpool have agreed a deal to sign 2022 FIFA World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion. They are also rumored to be interested in two more midfielders in OGC Nice's Khephren Thuram and Borussia Munchengladbach's Manu Kone.

Sporting CP's Goncalo Inacio and Juventus winger Federico Chiesa have been linked with the Reds (according to Sky Sports) as well.

Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate struggled due to injury issues during the 2022-23 season

Ibrahima Konate was among several Liverpool players who dealt with injury issues during the 2022-23 season. The Frenchman, 24, was initially sidelined due to a knee problem and sustained a muscle issue shortly after returning that kept him out for some more time.

As a result, Konate made just 24 appearances across competitions for the Reds. Eighteen of those came in the Premier League in which he helped them keep seven clean sheets. He averaged 1.4 interceptions, 2.1 tackles, 3.1 clearances and 6.1 total duels won in those 18 games, while completing 87% of his passes.

Injuries have notably been a recurring problem for Konate since he joined Liverpool from RB Leipzig back in the summer of 2021. In two seasons since, he has played only 53 times across competitions, recording three goals and an assist.

