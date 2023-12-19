"We have to be very careful" - Manchester United chief provides update on the club's transfer plans in January

Manchester United's director of football John Murtough has indicated that the club are unlikely to do too much business in January next year.

The winter transfer window opens in two weeks. While fewer transfers occur during the month-long window in comparison to the summer, many clubs try to plug a few holes in their squads in January.

United notably dipped into the winter market in 2023, signing Marcel Sabitzer, Wout Weghorst and Martin Dubravka on loan deals. The trio won the Carabao Cup with the Red Devils, but returned to their parent clubs at the end of the season.

Manchester United are currently operating under a few financial constraints, having made multiple big-money signings over the last few summers. Antony, Casemiro and Jadon Sancho have all arrived on fees reported to be over £60 million between 2021 and 2023.

Murtough has now indicated that the club are not in a position to make extravagant additions in January due to those constraints. He said (as quoted by Fabrizio Romano on X):

“We have seen this season that FFP [Financial Fair Play] rules have real teeth, so we have to be very careful to ensure that we remain compliant, and we will.

“We don't expect it to be particularly busy. There will always be opportunities.”

The Manchester United director's comments about the FFP rules comes after Everton were docked 10 points last month due to a breach of those rules. This left the Toffees in the relegation zone, but they have since moved seven points clear of 18th-placed Luton Town.

A quick look at Manchester United's season so far

Manchester United have endured a difficult 2023-24 campaign. Injuries have left them shorthanded, which raised fans' hopes of arrivals in January, but those could cool down following John Murtough's comments.

Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Mason Mount, Harry Maguire and Tyrell Malacia are all currently on the sidelines for the club.

The Red Devils currently sit seventh in the Premier League with 28 points from 17 matches, six behind fourth-placed Manchester City. They have won only nine games and have already suffered demoralizing defeats to City, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur.

However, their latest fixture saw them grab a point at second-placed Liverpool following a 0-0 draw.

Erik ten Hag's side haven't fared too well outside the league either. They exited the UEFA Champions League before the knockouts, finishing last in a group with Copenhagen and Galatasaray after conceding 15 times in six matches. Bayern Munich topped the group.

Manchester United also fell in the Round of 16 of the EFL Cup, with Newcastle beating them 3-0 in a repeat of last year's final. They are still alive in the FA Cup, where they will play Wigan Athletic away from home in the third round on January 8.